DMC Global Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) will announce its 2023 first quarter financial results after the stock market closes on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Following the earnings release, executive management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast.

The conference call will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Mountain) and will be accessible by dialing 877-407-5783 (or +1 201-689-8782 for international callers).

Investors are invited to listen to the webcast live via the Internet at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=H2wUSSpz

The webcast also will be available on the Investor page of DMC’s website, located at: ir.dmcglob a l.com .

A replay of the webcast will be available for 6 months. For additional information, please contact Geoff High at 303-604-3924.

About DMC Global Inc.

DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC’s businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. DMC’s businesses are led by experienced, strategically focused management teams, which are supported with business resources and capital allocation expertise to advance their operating strategies and generate the greatest returns. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit: HTTP://WWW.DMCGLOBAL.COM .

CONTACT:

Geoff High

Vice President of Investor Relations

303-604-3924