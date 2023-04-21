Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Report 2023: Increase in the Demand for Antimicrobial Sportswear Bolsters Sector Growth

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antimicrobial Textile Market Outlook to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global Antimicrobial Textile Market is expected to grow significantly during the forecasted period.

Factors such as increasing application, including medical curtains, bed sheets and pillow coverings, mattress covers and linens, and hospital gowns, are expected to drive the demand for the antimicrobial textile market in the forecasted period. Further, high demand from the wound care market, which comprises non-implantable goods and healthcare & hygiene products, is expected to drive the need for the antimicrobial textile market in the forecasted period.

Furthermore, the increase in the demand for antimicrobial sportswear as they help prohibit microbial growth and sweating odor is expected to drive the need for the antimicrobial textile market in the forecasted period. However, the variability of raw material prices and stringent environmental rules in developed regions hinder the antimicrobial textile s market growth in the forecasted period.



The prime factor immensely contributing to the escalating demand for antimicrobial textiles is the increasing demand for high-performance and microbe-resistant fabrics for many applications and technological developments for producing such materials. Antimicrobial agents are used to killing microorganisms or inhibit their growth.

The healthcare industry leads in the usage of antimicrobial textiles. These textiles make medical curtains, bed sheets, pillow coverings, mattress covers and linens, and hospital gowns, which help check microbes' growth on the substrate.

With an increasing literacy rate and prevalent awareness campaigns, consumers are becoming aware of the potential dangers of microorganisms on textiles and the use of fabrics.

The demand for antimicrobial textiles is surging due to the increased awareness about hygiene and changing lifestyles, along with increased concern about health and growing pollution.

Antimicrobial materials create a barrier against bacteria responsible for skin infection, producing odor and HAI. Therefore, antimicrobial textiles usage in apparel, sportswear, footwear, protective wear applications, and the healthcare industry is likely to grow significantly. This is expected to drive the market for antimicrobial textiles.



The Asia Pacific region is awaited to be the fastest-growing market for antimicrobial textiles during the forecast period. In countries like China, India, and Japan, due to growing public health awareness, the demand and utilization of antimicrobial textiles have increased the scope of the Antimicrobial Textile Market during the forecast period.

Several finishing techniques in the manufacture of antimicrobial materials include spraying, curing, plasma sputtering, pad dying, and others, among which Plasma sputtering is a dry and eco-friendly technology that offers an attractive alternative to add new functionalities such as water repellence, long-term hydrophilicity, mechanical, electrical and other antibacterial properties.

Growing consumer preference for eco-friendly products has led to recent advancements in bio-based polyamides. Automotive companies seek lightweight materials to enhance vehicles' efficiency and design flexibility. Antimicrobial agents make apparel such as sportswear, caps, fleece, jackets, and workwear.

They help minimize the discomfort caused by the vile odor produced by microbial growth on clothing, raising the risk of skin infections. However, textiles made from natural organic fibers such as wool, linen, and cotton are more prone to microbial attack. Infection by microbes elevated the risk of cross-infection with pathogens.

Antimicrobial textiles have therefore gained significant demand across the sportswear sector due to the growing need for sweat-proof fabric for athletic use. Bio-based agents, including natural dyes, herbal extracts, ortho- & para-vanillin, and chitosan, are extensively used in commercial textiles to prevent microbial growth. Furthermore, bio-based materials are also helping manufacturers reduce the carbon footprint of textile production.



On March 2023, Sinomax is introducing new temperature regulation technology to help keep skin temperature within the optimal range for sleep. As the company explained, this technology is 'adaptive,' meaning it cools when it's hot and warms when it's cold by harnessing the hyper-conductive thermal properties of carbon.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Scope and Methodology



3. Market Analysis



4. Industry Analysis



5. Market Segmentation & Forecast

5.1 By Fabric

5.1.1 Polyester

5.1.2 Polyamide

5.1.3 Cotton

5.1.4 Others

5.2 By Active Agents

5.2.1 Synthetic Organic Compound

5.2.2 Bio-based Agents

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Medical Textiles

5.3.2 Apparel

5.3.3 Home Textile

5.3.4 Others



6. Regional Market Analysis

6.1 North America

6.1.1 United States

6.1.2 Canada

6.1.3 Mexico

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 United Kingdom

6.2.2 Germany

6.2.3 Italy

6.2.4 France

6.2.5 Spain

6.2.6 Rest of Europe

6.3 South America

6.3.1 Brazil

6.3.2 Argentina

6.3.3 Rest of South America

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 China

6.4.2 India

6.4.3 Japan

6.4.4 South Korea

6.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.5 Middle East - Africa

6.5.1 Saudi Arabia

6.5.2 South Africa

6.5.3 Rest of Middle East - Africa



7. Key Company Profiles



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Conclusions and Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aditya Birla Group

Fuji Chemical Industries

Herculite, Inc

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited., (IVL)

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Response Fabrics (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Sanitized AG

Sarex Textile Chemicals

Toyobo Co., LTD

Vardhman Holdings Limited

Unitika Trading Co. Ltd

Birlacril

Jinda Nano Tech (Xiamen) Co., Ltd

Surgicotfab Textiles Pvt.Ltd

Trevira GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7607fg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.