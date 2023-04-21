Global Battery Production Machine Markets Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Players - Hitachi, Durr, Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment, Schuler, Shenzhen Yinghe Technology, Buhler, Manz, Rosendahl Nextrom

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Production Machine Market by Machine Type (Mixing, Coating & Drying, Calendaring, Slitting, Electrode Stacking, Assembly & Handling, Formation & Testing Machines), Battery Type (NMC, NCA, LFP), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global battery production machine market size is estimated to grow from USD 7.3 billion in 2022 to USD 19.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.5%

In recent years, the demand for lithium-ion batteries has been increasing at an impressive pace in automotive, renewable energy, and industrial applications. With the growing demand for electric vehicles, such as lightweight commercial vehicles, passenger light-duty vehicles, buses, and trucks, the demand for lithium-ion batteries is also skyrocketing in the automotive sector worldwide.

Lithium-ion battery manufacturers are adopting different technologies to increase the efficiency of EV batteries. Substantial investments are also being made in R&D to make batteries more efficient, safe, and long lasting, especially for energy storage and industrial applications.

China, Europe, the US, Japan, and India are expected to be the largest EV markets. With the rising demand trend for lithium-ion batteries in the EV market, the requirement for battery production machines is projected to proliferate.

Formation and testing machines to hold largest share of battery production machine market in 2027

The formation and testing of cells are carried out once their assembly is completed. The working materials must be activated and converted into their usable state by running the cell through at least one carefully timed charge/discharge cycle after cell assembly is complete.

The charging process starts with a low voltage and progressively increases rather than the normal constant current and voltage. This process of gradual increase in voltage is referred to as the formation process. The process involves creating the SEI (solid electrolyte interface) on the anode for the different lithium-ion battery chemistries. This passivating layer is crucial for controlling the charging process in normal usage.

Also, before the final shipping of the battery cell or battery back, the batteries are quality tested. This is a crucial test to avoid accidents or faults in the battery. Hence, after the assembling processes, the batteries are quality inspected by formation and testing processes.

The market in Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Europe has a large presence of automobile manufacturers. With the rising trend of e-mobility, a huge demand for electric vehicle batteries in the region has been created.

Moreover, there is a shift from fossil fuel to renewable energy generation, increasing the demand for sustainable batteries, such as lithium-ion batteries, in all segments, such as consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and energy storage. To cater to this demand, the European Battery Alliance has undertaken initiatives such as "Battery 2030+.

It is a large-scale research initiative driving the research, development, and invention of new battery technologies in the region. This initiative is a part of the European Commission's USD 265 million support to accelerate battery research and development.

Competitive landscape

Major players profiled in this report are as follows: Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Shenzhen Yinghe Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Schuler Group (Germany), Durr Group (Germany) and others.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $19.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Expanding Electric Vehicle (EV) Industry

Increasing Number of Lithium-Ion Gigafactories

Presence of Favorable Government Policies and Regulations

Restraints

Requirement for High Initial Investments and Setup Costs

Opportunities

Emerging Energy Storage Applications

Rising Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries in Various Industries

Challenges

Continuous Development of New Battery Technologies

EV Sector: Key Strategic Alliances

Lithium-Ion Battery Production: Future Plans and Outlook

Value Chain Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Battery Production Plant: Cost Distribution

Average Selling Price of Electrode Stacking Machines Offered by Key Players

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

Technology Analysis

Automation and Digital Transformation in Battery Manufacturing

Emerging Lithium-Ion Battery Technologies

Company Profiles

Key Players

Hitachi, Ltd.

Durr Group

Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd.

Schuler Group

Shenzhen Yinghe Technology Co. Ltd.

Buhler AG

Manz AG

Rosendahl Nextrom GmbH

Other Players

Bry-Air (Asia) Pvt. Ltd.

Charles Ross & Son Company

Ckd Corporation

Foshan Golden Milky Way Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd.

Hirano Tecseed Co. Ltd.

Kampf Lsf

Mondragon Assembly

Nagano Automation Co. Ltd.

Ningde Katop Automation Technology Co. Ltd.

Semco Infratech Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4moqwr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment