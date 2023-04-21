Global Battery Production Machine Markets Report 2022-2027 Featuring Key Players - Hitachi, Durr, Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment, Schuler, Shenzhen Yinghe Technology, Buhler, Manz, Rosendahl Nextrom

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Battery Production Machine Market by Machine Type (Mixing, Coating & Drying, Calendaring, Slitting, Electrode Stacking, Assembly & Handling, Formation & Testing Machines), Battery Type (NMC, NCA, LFP), Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global battery production machine market size is estimated to grow from USD 7.3 billion in 2022 to USD 19.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.5%
In recent years, the demand for lithium-ion batteries has been increasing at an impressive pace in automotive, renewable energy, and industrial applications. With the growing demand for electric vehicles, such as lightweight commercial vehicles, passenger light-duty vehicles, buses, and trucks, the demand for lithium-ion batteries is also skyrocketing in the automotive sector worldwide.
Lithium-ion battery manufacturers are adopting different technologies to increase the efficiency of EV batteries. Substantial investments are also being made in R&D to make batteries more efficient, safe, and long lasting, especially for energy storage and industrial applications.
China, Europe, the US, Japan, and India are expected to be the largest EV markets. With the rising demand trend for lithium-ion batteries in the EV market, the requirement for battery production machines is projected to proliferate.
Formation and testing machines to hold largest share of battery production machine market in 2027
The formation and testing of cells are carried out once their assembly is completed. The working materials must be activated and converted into their usable state by running the cell through at least one carefully timed charge/discharge cycle after cell assembly is complete.
The charging process starts with a low voltage and progressively increases rather than the normal constant current and voltage. This process of gradual increase in voltage is referred to as the formation process. The process involves creating the SEI (solid electrolyte interface) on the anode for the different lithium-ion battery chemistries. This passivating layer is crucial for controlling the charging process in normal usage.
Also, before the final shipping of the battery cell or battery back, the batteries are quality tested. This is a crucial test to avoid accidents or faults in the battery. Hence, after the assembling processes, the batteries are quality inspected by formation and testing processes.
The market in Europe is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Europe has a large presence of automobile manufacturers. With the rising trend of e-mobility, a huge demand for electric vehicle batteries in the region has been created.
Moreover, there is a shift from fossil fuel to renewable energy generation, increasing the demand for sustainable batteries, such as lithium-ion batteries, in all segments, such as consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and energy storage. To cater to this demand, the European Battery Alliance has undertaken initiatives such as "Battery 2030+.
It is a large-scale research initiative driving the research, development, and invention of new battery technologies in the region. This initiative is a part of the European Commission's USD 265 million support to accelerate battery research and development.
Competitive landscape
Major players profiled in this report are as follows: Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Shenzhen Yinghe Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Schuler Group (Germany), Durr Group (Germany) and others.
Drivers
Drivers
- Expanding Electric Vehicle (EV) Industry
- Increasing Number of Lithium-Ion Gigafactories
- Presence of Favorable Government Policies and Regulations
Restraints
- Requirement for High Initial Investments and Setup Costs
Opportunities
- Emerging Energy Storage Applications
- Rising Demand for Lithium-Ion Batteries in Various Industries
Challenges
- Continuous Development of New Battery Technologies
- EV Sector: Key Strategic Alliances
Lithium-Ion Battery Production: Future Plans and Outlook
- Value Chain Analysis
- Ecosystem Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Battery Production Plant: Cost Distribution
- Average Selling Price of Electrode Stacking Machines Offered by Key Players
- Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses
Technology Analysis
- Automation and Digital Transformation in Battery Manufacturing
- Emerging Lithium-Ion Battery Technologies
