Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2023: Average Rates by Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff

The 2024 Canadian Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the hourly rates of Canada's largest law firms and those from other countries with practices there.

The Report details average hourly rates by Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff for prior years and forecast for 2024 by overall rates and key practice areas.

Based upon past metrics, the current economic environment in Canada and legal and financial projections for 2024, rates in Canada will rise 4-7%, according to the report.



Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary

Section 1: Overall and Practice Area Rates by Firm

Bennett Jones LLP Overall Practice Areas Litigation Transactional

Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP Overall Practice Areas Transactional

Borden Ladner Gervais LLP Overall Practice Areas Litigation Transactional

Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP Overall Practice Areas Litigation Transactional

McCarthy Tetrault LLP Overall Practice Areas Litigation Transactional

Miller Thomson LLP Overall Practice Areas Litigation Transactional

Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP Overall Practice Areas Litigation Transactional

Stikeman Elliott LLP Overall Practice Areas Litigation Transactional

Torys, LLP Overall Practice Areas Litigation Transactional

White & Case LLP Overall Practice Areas Litigation



