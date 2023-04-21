Global IoT in Healthcare Market Analysis Report 2023: The Evolution of Complementing Technologies Such as Artificial Intelligence and Big Data

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IoT in Healthcare Market by Component (Medical Device, Systems & Software, Services, Connectivity Technology), Application (Telemedicine, Connected Imaging, Inpatient Monitoring), End-user and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IoT in healthcare market is projected to grow from USD 127.7 billion in 2023 to USD 289.2 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.8%

The need to streamline operations by automating a range of healthcare processes in order to reduce costs and improve efficiency will drive the market.

Inpatient Monitoring segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

In-patient monitoring is a process that involves continuous monitoring of a patient's physiological functions for guiding management decisions and making therapeutic interventions. The increasing focus on the deployment of technologies such as IoT, AI, and robotics to reduce manpower for cost-savings and to minimize physical contact will drive the market Clinical Research Organizations segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Clinical Research Organizations are adopting to IoT based technology to collect more data, monitor patients more effectively, and manage clinical trials more efficiently. Also, IoT is enabling faster analysis and information flow to clinical research organizations, thereby helping them with faster operations and outcomes.

North America region to record the highest market share in the IoT in Healthcare market in 2022

North America is expected to have the largest share in the overall IoT in Healthcare market. The penetration of chronic diseases has led organizations in the region to readily develop innovative solutions for combating the rising disease scenario. Hence, healthcare organizations are rapidly moving toward providing high-tech solutions for the already-established healthcare system in the region.

Connected health solutions, including health IT, Electronic Medical Record (EMR), digital health, video-enabled telehealth and telemedicine, mobile health and m-Health, remote patient monitoring, IoT, AI, Virtual Reality (VR), exponential medicine, e-Patient, hearables, and wearables are being adopted by healthcare providers across the region.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 240 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $127.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $289.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.8% Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Reduced Cost of Care and Evolution of Artificial Intelligence Technology to Drive Growth

Medical Devices Segment and North America to Dominate in 2023

Asia-Pacific to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

IoT in Healthcare Market Overview and Industry Trends

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Adoption of IoMT in Healthcare Industry

Rising Focus on Active Patient Engagement and Patient-Centric Care

Growing Need for Cost Control Measures in Healthcare

Increased Adoption of High-Speed Network Technologies for IoT Connectivity

Evolution of Complementing Technologies Such as Artificial Intelligence and Big Data

Need for Healthcare in Remote Locations

Restraints

Outdated Infrastructure Hindering Digital Growth of Medical Industry

Internet Disruptions Leading to IoT Device Issues

Opportunities

Low Doctor-to-Patient Ratio Leading to Increased Dependency on Self-Operated e-Health Platforms

Government Initiatives for Promoting Digital Health

IoT for COVID-19 Patient Monitoring

Health Insurers with IoT-Connected Intelligent Devices

Challenges

Increase in Cyberattacks due to Data Security Constrictions

Integration of Multiple Devices and Protocols Leading to Data Overload

High Cost of Technology Implementation

Use Cases

Use Case 1: Connected Healthcare

Use Case 2: Asset Tracking

Use Case 3: Remote Patient Monitoring

Regulatory Implications

ISO Standards - ISO 27799:2008 and ISO/TR 27809:2007

Internet of Medical Things Resilience Partnership Act (2017)

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

HIPAA Privacy Rule

HIPAA Security Rule

CEN ISO/IEEE 11073

CEN/CENELEC

Technological Analysis

Artificial Intelligence

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Big Data

Speech Recognition

5G

Company Profiles

Major Players

Cisco

IBM

GE Healthcare

Microsoft

SAP

Medtronic

Royal Philips

Resideo Technologies

Securitas

Other Players

Bosch

Armis

Oracle

PTC

Huawei

Siemens

R-Style Lab

HQSoftware

Oxagile

Softweb Solutions

OSP Labs

Comarch SA

Telit

Kore Wireless

ScienceSoft

Intel

AgaMatrix

Welch Allyn

Alivecor

Sensely

Clover Health

