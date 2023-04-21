Food High Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.86% from 2023 to 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Food High Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Food High Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment and Forecasts Market Segment by Solution Type (Horizontal and Vertical), Market Segment by Application & Services (Beverages, Meat, Salads, Dairy, Plant Proteins, Protein-based Raw Material, Algae, Ready-to-eat Meals, and Tolling Services) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The food high pressure processing (HPP) equipment market was valued at US$242.9 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.86% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The Demand for HPP Tolling Services is expected to drive the market growth

High Pressure Processing (HPP) tolling services refer to a business model in which companies provide HPP processing services to other companies. HPP tolling services are an opportunity for food companies that don't have the capital to purchase HPP equipment or don't have enough production volume to justify the cost of investing in their own HPP equipment. This allows them to take advantage of the benefits of HPP technology, such as increased shelf life and improved food safety, without having to invest in expensive equipment themselves.

The HPP tolling service industry is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for HPP technology in the food industry. The growth in the HPP tolling service market is also driven by the increasing trend of outsourcing non-core activities, allowing companies to focus on their core business functions. For example, Universal Pure is a US-based company that offers HPP tolling services to food companies. The company has established HPP facilities across the US and has partnerships with major retailers and food brands. Another example is Hiperbaric, a Spanish company that offers HPP tolling services to food companies in Europe and Latin America. Hiperbaric also manufactures HPP equipment and provides training and support services to its customers.

Overall, HPP tolling services represent a significant opportunity for food companies to take advantage of HPP technology without the high initial investment costs. As the demand for HPP technology continues to increase, the HPP tolling service industry is expected to grow and become an important part of the food industry supply chain.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Negative Impact on the Food High Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the food high pressure processing (HPP) equipment market. The initial months of the pandemic led to a decline in the market as the food and beverage industry was severely impacted by the lockdowns and restrictions on the movement of goods. However, with the easing of restrictions and the growing demand for processed food products, the market has witnessed a gradual recovery.

However, the high cost of HPPE and the lack of awareness about the technology among small and medium-sized food manufacturers are the major challenges faced by the market. The market also faces stiff competition from conventional preservation and pasteurization methods, such as thermal and chemical treatments.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 274-page report provides 107 tables and 156 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the food high pressure processing (HPP) equipment market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for food high pressure processing (HPP) equipment. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including solution type, application and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing food high pressure processing (HPP) equipment market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Growing Awareness of the Benefits of Natural and Healthy Foods

The global food industry is witnessing a paradigm shift towards natural and healthy foods, and consumers are increasingly becoming more health-conscious in their food choices. This has resulted in a surge in demand for natural and healthy food products that are free from harmful chemicals, additives, and preservatives. This shift in consumer behaviour has resulted in a significant increase in the demand for food High pressure processing equipment (HPPE).

There is growing awareness among consumers about the benefits of consuming natural and healthy foods. These foods are closer to their natural state and retain their nutritional value, taste, and texture. Healthy foods, on the other hand, are those that are rich in nutrients, vitamins, and minerals and are beneficial for overall health and well-being.

Stringent Food Safety Regulations

Stringent regulations concerning food safety are a driving force behind the growth of the food high pressure processing (HPP) equipment market. A food safety regulation ensures that food products are safe for consumption and free from harmful bacteria and viruses. HPPE technology is an effective method for ensuring food safety as it uses high pressure to inactivate harmful microorganisms and pathogens.

To ensure the safety of their products, food manufacturers are required to comply with stringent food safety regulations. A brand's reputation can be tarnished if these regulations are not followed, resulting in fines, recalls, and other penalties. As a result, food manufacturers are increasingly turning to HPPE technology to meet these regulations and ensure that their products are safe for consumption. There are several food safety regulations that are encouraging the adoption of food High pressure processing equipment (HPPE).

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Collaboration with Food Manufacturers Can Provide Several Opportunities for High Pressure Processing Equipment (HPPE) Food Companies

Food manufacturers can collaborate with HPPE equipment companies to develop new product lines using HPPE technology. For example, Food manufacturers may want to develop a line of simple fruit and vegetable snacks free of preservatives and with a long shelf life. By collaborating with an HPPE equipment company, they can develop a process that preserves the nutritional content and flavour of the fruits and vegetables while ensuring that they are safe to eat. In addition, food HPPE equipment companies can work with food manufacturers to improve the efficiency of their production processes. For example, an HPPE equipment company can provide a manufacturer with a custom-designed HPPE system that is tailored to their specific needs, improving their production speed and reducing downtime.

In addition, leading players operating in the overall market such as Hiperbaric SA, JBT Corporation, and others can offer custom equipment for food high pressure processing equipment (HPPE) companies. Custom equipment in HPP technology may include various vessel sizes and configurations depending on the specific needs and requirements of the food processing application. Some examples of custom equipment with different vessel sizes include: Hiperbaric 300L+ HPP unit, Avure QFP 525L-600 HPP system, and Stansted Fluid Power custom HPP unit 30L.

Increasing Awareness Boosts HPPE Companies to expand their Geographical Reach in Asian countries

In recent years, Asian region has been gaining traction for HPP technology. The Asian region accounts for approximately 60 per cent of the global population with young population with a median age of 30 years with improving GDP per capita coupled with growing awareness of fresh food has boosted the demand in this region. Moreover, working couples and preference for home-made food has triggered the demand for ready to eat meals. Similarly demand for ready to eat meals has surged for baby foods for instance in Singapore, Taleii Baby Food Company has adopted HPP technology to provide its custom made food boxes for infants. The packages contain fresh foods and vegetables and can be given to the babies directly. Similarly Kakui Foods in Japan is also using HPP technology supplies ready to eat lunch box with rice ball, a side dish, sandwich and soup. Although the Asian region still traditionally follows pasteurization, sterilization, preservatives and freezing as modes of food preservation, the trend is gradually moving towards adoption of newer technologies like HPP. Also, there has been growing demand for HPP technology for pet foods in this region. Thus, Asia currently presents immense opportunity for HPP equipment manufactures.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the food high pressure processing (HPP) equipment market are Hiperbaric SA, JBT Corporation, Multivac Group, ThyssenKrupp AG, Kobe Steel, Ltd., Metronics Technologies S.L., FresherTech, Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology Co Ltd, Stansted Fluid Power Ltd, and Universal Pure AG. These key players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On 2 nd June 2022, Universal Pure completed acquisition of US- based Hydrofresh HPP from Keller Logistics Group, a leading provider of custom high pressure processing services to the food and beverage industry

June 2022, Universal Pure completed acquisition of US- based Hydrofresh HPP from Keller Logistics Group, a leading provider of custom high pressure processing services to the food and beverage industry On 17th January 2022, Multivac Group acquired the business and assets of Germany-based firm “TVI holdings”, a leading manufacturer of meat portioning machines and complete portioning line

