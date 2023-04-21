Gorilla Technology Group Names New Global Head of Customer Success

LONDON, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (“Gorilla”) (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global provider of AI-based edge video analytics, IoT technologies, and cybersecurity, today announced Mohan Raj Kumar has joined the company as its Global Head of Customer Success Alliance. In his new role, Kumar will engage with Gorilla customers to create exceptional success for them and ensure that they seamlessly achieve their digital transformation objectives. In addition, he will focus on driving innovation across Gorilla’s core offerings while monitoring the competitive landscape.



Kumar brings more than 27 years of experience in information communications technology and networking, helping companies innovate in this fast-evolving landscape, up and down the value chain to create compelling value propositions that best meet customer needs. He has spent a better part of 23 years as a Consultant at Cisco and Director/General Manager at HCL Technologies. Kumar holds a master’s in computer engineering from Birla Institute of Technology (BITS), Pilani, India and is currently pursuing his PhD in AI and machine learning.

“I am honoured to join the Gorilla tribe as its Global Head of Customer Success,” said Mohan. “Technology continues to shape markets, our lives, and the way we transact on an everyday basis. Technological innovation is core to businesses like Gorilla, which strives to stay ahead of its competition with a focus on providing better solutions to the customer and market they serve. I am excited to be part of a team that is 100% committed to innovation and customer success. I will be working very closely with the various facets of the business to intelligently plan actionable events and create a culture of collaboration and excellence that will allow us to thrive both as individuals and as a company. I look forward to working with the executive leadership team to deliver differentiated Security Convergence, SOC & Air Gap solutions, as we realize our ambitious plans together to innovate, scale and grow.”

“Mohan is an outstanding technology leader with a record of continuous success in the IT industry, building world-class technology teams, near and offshore centers and helping take organizations to the next level, in terms of products, platforms and services,” said Jay Chandan, Gorilla Chairman & CEO. “I am delighted to welcome Mohan to our senior management team, and I am looking forward to working alongside him, as we execute on the next chapter of our company’s future to deliver successfully for our customers worldwide.”

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in security intelligence, network intelligence, business intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla develops a wide range of solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security, and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security.

Gorilla places an emphasis on offering leading technology, expert service, and precise delivery, and ensuring top-of-the-line, intelligent and strong edge AI solutions that enable customers to improve operational performance and efficiency. With continuous core technology development, Gorilla delivers edge AI solutions to managed service providers, distributors, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers. For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com .

Media Contact:

Jeff Fox

The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla

+1 (415) 828-8298

jeff@blueshirtgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Gary Dvorchak

The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla

+1 (323) 240-5796

gary@blueshirtgroup.com

Scott McCabe

The Blueshirt Group for Gorilla

+1 (917) 434-3275

scott@blueshirtgroup.com