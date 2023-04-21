Royal Neighbors of America Reports $24.5 Million in Social Good for 2022

Rock Island, Ill., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Neighbors of America, the Rock Island-based fraternal benefit society and one of the largest women-led life insurers in the U.S., today announced its top 10 community chapters in the country. This designation is based on each chapter’s annual number of volunteer hours. Royal Neighbors chapters are made up of members who have a desire to impact their community through volunteerism. Royal Neighbors also reported a record $24.5 million in Social Good impact for 2022.

Driven by its mission of supporting women and serving communities, Royal Neighbors provides life insurance and annuities products and has made Social Good the cornerstone of its work. With more than 250,000 members nationwide, Royal Neighbors’ local chapters of volunteers carry out the organization’s mission.

“National Volunteer Week is the perfect opportunity to recognize our chapters who are making a lasting impact through grassroots volunteerism,” said Royal Neighbors Director of Philanthropy Amy Jones. “These chapters are serving their communities in a variety of ways from stocking food pantries and serving meals to mentoring young women and sewing blankets for seniors.”

The Top 10 Royal Neighbor Chapter Volunteers for 2022 Include:

Chapter 20196 of Seminole, FL. – 16,586 hours

Chapter 20142 of Oakland, CA. – 16,060 hours

Chapter 20184 of Seminole, FL – 7,430 hours

Chapter 20187 of Sherrard, IL – 6,720 hours

Chapter 20210 of East Brunswick, NJ – 5,756 hours

Chapter 5146 of Grasston, MN – 5,648 hours

Chapter 163 of Garden City, KS – 5,363 hours

Chapter 20139 of Phoenix, AZ – 5,165 hours

Chapter 20195 of St. Petersburg, FL – 4,510 hours

Chapter 20200 of Rock Island, IL – 4,320 hours

The number of volunteer hours submitted by Royal Neighbors chapters is calculated to measure Royal Neighbors’ annual Social Good goal. The organization evaluates its social impact by measuring four areas including its annual philanthropic investment, annual volunteer value, the monetary value of the long-term impacts of volunteerism, and total savings provided through their Member Savings program.

“The work of our chapter members exemplifies what it truly means to be a Royal Neighbor,” said Royal Neighbors CEO and President Zarifa Reynolds. “These are everyday women who are leading the way in the care, support, development, and service for others. It is humbling to be a part of such a committed network of volunteers and an organization dedicated to philanthropic impact. Thanks to the efforts of all our chapter volunteers, we were able to reach a record milestone of $24.5 million in Social Good in 2022!”

Royal Neighbors offers members opportunities to serve their communities through membership programs which

include monetary grants to offset the cost of volunteer projects, grant awards for select nonprofits, educational scholarships, and its newest program RoyalConnect – a monthly program designed to connect the community to their mission of empowering women and serving communities through small acts of kindness. Royal Neighbors welcomes anyone to participate in RoyalConnect saying, “everyone is capable of being a force for good.” For every person that shares their RoyalConnect participation, Royal Neighbors will donate $10 to a selected nonprofit.

You can read inspiring stories about how Royal Neighbors members and chapters are serving their communities at www.theroyalneighbor.org.

About Royal Neighbors of America

Royal Neighbors was founded in 1895 as a membership organization by nine pioneering women who recognized the need to insure the lives of women and children. Now, with more than 250,000 members nationwide, Royal Neighbors of America offers life insurance and annuity products to its members and is driven by its mission of supporting women and serving communities. The organization’s employees, members, and chapters across the country drive the mission through localized volunteerism and philanthropy programs making social impact the cornerstone of their work. In 2020, Royal Neighbors was upgraded to “A Excellent” (3rd highest out of 13) by the AM Best Company for overall financial strength and ability to meet ongoing obligations to certificate holders. The rating was affirmed as of November 30, 2021 and once again in 2022. In 2022, Royal Neighbors delivered $24.5 million in social good impact, record revenue and received an all-time high score from the Great Place to Work® employee survey, achieving their sixth Great Place to Work Certification. For more information about Royal Neighbors of America, go to royalneighbors.org.