New York, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Public edge: worldwide forecast 2022–2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450581/?utm_source=GNW

"





This report provides data centre, hardware and software and professional services spending forecasts for public edge nodes from 2022 to 2027. The market will grow at a CAGR of 21% from USD3.1 billion in 2021 to USD10.2 billion in 2027. This growth will be initially fuelled by public cloud providers and carrier-neutral data centre providers. Operators and content delivery network providers will drive increasingly large percentages of demand in the last 3 years of the forecast.





This forecast report provides:





a detailed, 6-year worldwide forecast for spending in the public edge market, split into: three main edge sub-segments: interconnect, metro and industrial four capex categories: data centre, hardware, software and professional services eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)

an examination of the key market drivers and how they will affect spending during the forecast period

analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the automated assurance market

a detailed market definition

recommendations for communications service providers (CSPs) and vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450581/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________