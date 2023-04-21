New York, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Public edge: worldwide forecast 2022–2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450581/?utm_source=GNW
"
This report provides data centre, hardware and software and professional services spending forecasts for public edge nodes from 2022 to 2027. The market will grow at a CAGR of 21% from USD3.1 billion in 2021 to USD10.2 billion in 2027. This growth will be initially fuelled by public cloud providers and carrier-neutral data centre providers. Operators and content delivery network providers will drive increasingly large percentages of demand in the last 3 years of the forecast.
This forecast report provides:
- a detailed, 6-year worldwide forecast for spending in the public edge market, split into:
- three main edge sub-segments: interconnect, metro and industrial
- four capex categories: data centre, hardware, software and professional services
- eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)
- an examination of the key market drivers and how they will affect spending during the forecast period
- analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the automated assurance market
- a detailed market definition
- recommendations for communications service providers (CSPs) and vendors.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06450581/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________