LianBio Promotes Pascal Qian to Chief Commercial Officer

SHANGHAI, China and PRINCETON, N.J., April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LianBio (Nasdaq: LIAN), a biotechnology company dedicated to bringing innovative medicines to patients in China and other major Asian markets, today announced the promotion of Pascal Qian to the position of Chief Commercial Officer. He will continue to also serve as the company’s China General Manager.



“As we continue to prepare for potential mavacamten approval and launch in 2024, Pascal will oversee the significant growth of our commercial capabilities in his expanded role of Chief Commercial Officer and China General Manager,” said Yizhe Wang, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of LianBio. “With Pascal’s track record building our business strategy and infrastructure, as well as his extensive experience launching important medicines, we are confident that LianBio is well positioned to enter the commercial market in China.”

Pascal Qian has more than 25 years of experience in the China biopharmaceutical industry and a robust track record of driving revenue growth and building successful commercial teams. He has launched multiple drugs in the region, including Verzenio, Tyvyt, Elunate, Afinitor, Votrient, Sutent, Vfend and Singulair. Mr. Qian has served as LianBio’s China General Manager since July 2021. In his expanded role as Chief Commercial Officer, he will lead the company’s commercial strategy and readiness, in addition to managing China operations.

Prior to joining LianBio, Mr. Qian served as the Vice President, Head of Oncology Business Unit, at Lilly China. In this capacity, he oversaw a more than 700-person China Oncology BU team and was responsible for the group’s P&L and organizational development. Prior to Lilly, Mr. Qian held roles at Novartis from 2012 until 2018, ultimately serving as Executive Director, BU Head of Solid Tumor at Novartis Oncology. From 2005 until 2012, he served in several key roles of increasing responsibility at Pfizer, including Business Liaison Head, Global Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, and China Oncology and Ophthalmology Business Unit Head.

“LianBio is poised to bring our first drug to market in China next year and make a meaningful impact for patients,” said Mr. Qian. “I’m proud of the team we’ve assembled and look forward to continue growing our commercial capabilities and act on our long-term growth opportunities.”

About LianBio

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company on a mission to bring transformative medicines to historically underserved patients in China and other Asian markets. Through partnerships with highly innovative biopharmaceutical companies around the world, LianBio is advancing a diversified portfolio of clinically validated product candidates with the potential to drive new standards of care across cardiovascular, oncology, ophthalmology, and inflammatory disease indications. LianBio is establishing an international infrastructure to position the company as a partner of choice with a platform to provide access to China and other Asian markets. For more information, please visit www.lianbio.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “potential,” “expect,” “may,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the company’s preparations and positioning to become a commercial-stage company, the Company’s expectations in 2024 with regards to the approval and launch of mavacamten in China and its ability to impact patients throughout client, and the Company’s plans to build out its commercial infrastructure. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the Company’s ability to successfully initiate and conduct its planned clinical trials and complete such clinical trials and obtain results on its expected timelines, or at all; the Company’s plans to leverage data generated in its partners’ global registrational trials and clinical development programs to obtain regulatory approval and maximize patient reach for its product candidates; the Company’s ability to identify new product candidates and successfully acquire such product candidates from third parties; competition from other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; general market conditions; the impact of changing laws and regulations and those risks and uncertainties described in LianBio’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including LianBio’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 28, 2023 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and LianBio specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers should not rely upon this information as current or accurate after its publication date.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Elizabeth Anderson, VP Communications and Investor Relations

E: elizabeth.anderson@lianbio.com

T: +1 646 655 8390

For media inquiries, please contact:

Josh Xu, Director of Communications

E: josh.xu@lianbio.com

T: +86 136 6140 8315

Katherine Smith, Evoke Canale

E: katherine.smith@evokegroup.com

T: +1 619 849 5378