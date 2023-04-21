New York, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food And Beverages Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284446/?utm_source=GNW





The global food and beverages market grew from $6,729.54 billion in 2022 to $7,221.73 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The food and beverages market is expected to grow to $9,225.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.



The food and beverages market consists of sales of beer, wine and brandy, spirits, coffee and tea, soft drink and ice, flour, rice and malt, breakfast cereal, sugar and confectionery products, bread and bakery products, cookie, cracker, pasta, and tortilla, perishable prepared food, snack food, frozen food, canned and ambient food, milk and butter, cheese, dry, condensed, and evaporated dairy products, ice cream and frozen dessert, meat products, poultry, seafood, flavoring syrup and concentrate, seasoning and dressing, fats and oils, pet food, animal food, cigarettes, cigars and cigarillos, smoking and other tobacco products.The companies in the food and beverages industry process raw materials into food, pet food and tobacco products, package and distribute them through various distribution channels to both on-trade and off-trade establishments.



Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Foods are defined as processed products of plants, and animals that contain essential nutrients such as protein, carbohydrates, fat, and other nutrients consumed by humans. Beverages are defined as potable drinks which have thirst quenching refreshing, stimulating, and nourishing properties.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the food and beverages market in 2022.Western Europe was the second-largest region of the food and beverages market.



The regions covered in the food and beverages market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main type of food and beverages are alcoholic – beverages, nonalcoholic – beverages, grain products, bakery & confectionary, other foods products, frozen, canned, and dried food, dairy food, meat, poultry and seafood, syrup, seasoning, oils, & general food, animal and pet food, and tobacco products.Alcoholic beverages include beverages that contain varying amounts of alcohol (ethanol).



The various typesdistinct types of distribution channels are supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, and Other Distribution Channels. The different typesseveral types of nature include organic and conventional.



Many countries across the globe are experiencing falling prices of crops due to overcapacity; this is expected to result in low raw material costs for food and beverage companies.For instance, in November 2022, according to the report Frontline, an India-based national magazine on agriculture, the bailout package of Rs 7000 crore, announced by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, for farmers involved in the sugar production sectors to fix the minimum selling price of refined sugar of Rs 29 per kilogram (prices dropped to Rs 23-24 recently due to overproduction and to create a buffer stock of 3 million tonnes of sugar for one year.



Thus, the overproduction of certain crops is likely to result in higher profit margins for food and beverage companies. Higher profit margins will enable food and beverage companies to increase their productivity and drive the market going forward.



The outbreak of COVID-19 disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the food and beverages market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Food and beverage manufacturers depend on the supply of raw materials from domestic and international suppliers.



As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries and locally, manufacturers had to halt production due to a lack of raw materials.Also, restrictions on the trade of non-essential goods and fear of contamination through manufacturing facilities contributed to the decline.



The outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the food and beverages market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Frozen food manufacturers are using technologies such as individual quick freezing (IQF) to improve the yield and quality of frozen foods.The IQF method involves transferring the individual food items on a conveyor belt into a blast freezer that quickly freezes the items.



With the IQF method, every individual piece of food is frozen separately, as opposed to bulk or block freezing. This method boosts yield by 1.5-3% and results in better quality products with high nutritional value and less wastage. Examples of IQF foods include fruits such as blueberries, strawberries, and peaches, and vegetables such as corn, peas, and green beans. The global IQF vegetable market is expected to reach $2 billion by 2026, thus indicating significant demand for IQF food products in the future.



The countries covered in the food and beverages market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The food and beverages research report is one of a series of new reports that provides food and beverages statistics, including food and beverages industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with food and beverages share, detailed food and beverages segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the food and beverages industry. This food and beverages research report deliver a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

