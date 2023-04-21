Global Laundry Detergents Market Report 2023-2028: Sector to Reach $86.15 Billion by 2028 at a 4.1% CAGR

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laundry Detergents Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global laundry detergents market reached a value of USD 67.95 billion in 2022. Aided by the increasing adoption of convenient and effective cleaning solutions, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 86.15 billion by 2028.



Laundry detergents are cleaning agents formulated to remove dirt, stains, and odours from fabrics. They are available in various forms, including powder, liquid, and single-use pods, and contain essential ingredients such as surfactants, enzymes, and optical brighteners to enhance cleaning performance. Laundry detergents play a vital role in maintaining the cleanliness and longevity of clothes, linens, and other textile items. Concentrated laundry detergents require less water and packaging, leading to reduced transportation and storage costs. This results in a smaller carbon footprint compared to traditional laundry detergents.



The global laundry detergents market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for convenient and effective cleaning solutions. As consumers across the globe lead busier lifestyles, they are increasingly seeking products that offer superior cleaning performance, ease of use, and time-saving benefits. This trend has spurred the development and adoption of innovative laundry detergent formulations, such as concentrated liquids and single-use pods, which have gained popularity due to their convenience and efficacy.



Another factor contributing to the global laundry detergents market expansion is the rising awareness of hygiene and cleanliness among consumers. The COVID-19 pandemic has made individuals become more conscious of the importance of maintaining a clean and sanitary environment, leading to increased demand for effective cleaning products, including laundry detergents.



The development of water-saving technologies, such as low-sudsing detergents, is expected to contribute to the growth of the global laundry detergents market. These detergents are designed to work effectively with high-efficiency (HE) washing machines, which use less water, thus conserving resources and reducing the environmental impact.



In addition, the rapid expansion of e-commerce and the increasing penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity have further fuelled the growth of the global laundry detergents market. Online retail channels offer consumers a wider range of products, competitive pricing, and the convenience of doorstep delivery, making them an increasingly popular platform for purchasing laundry detergents and other household cleaning products.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided based on type, form, application, distribution channel, and region.



Market Breakup by Type

Enzymatic

Non-Enzymatic

Market Breakup by Form

Liquid

Powder

Pods

Others

Market Breakup by Application

Household

Industrial and Institutional

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global laundry detergents companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

The Procter & Gamble Company

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc

RSPL Group Pvt Ltd

Church & Dwight Co, Inc

The Clorox Company

Unilever Plc

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Kao Corporation

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd

Venus Laboratories Inc

Fabrica de Jabon La Corona S.A. de C.V

Others

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 164 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $70.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $86.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary



6 Market Snapshot



7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market



8 Global Laundry Detergents Market Analysis



9 North America Laundry Detergents Market Analysis



10 Europe Laundry Detergents Market Analysis



11 Asia Pacific Laundry Detergents Market Analysis



12 Latin America Laundry Detergents Market Analysis



13 Middle East and Africa Laundry Detergents Market Analysis



14 Market Dynamics



15 Value Chain Analysis



16 Trade Data Analysis (HS Code - 3402)



17 Price Analysis



18 Competitive Landscape



19 Key Trends and Developments in the Market



