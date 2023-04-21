CNH Industrial to announce 2023 First Quarter financial results on May 5

English Italian

London, April 21, 2023



CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced today that its financial results for the First Quarter of 2023 will be released on Friday, May 5, 2023.

A live audio webcast of the financial results conference call will begin at 3:30 p.m. CEST / 2:30 p.m. BST / 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, May 5, 2023. It will be accessible at the following address: bit.ly/CNH_Industrial_Q1_2023.

For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived in the Investors section of the corporate website (www.cnhindustrial.com) for two weeks following the conference call.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Contacts:

Media Relations Investor Relations Email: mediarelations@cnhind.com Email: investor.relations@cnhind.com

Attachment