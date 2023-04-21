Decisions made by Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB

English Lithuanian

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (hereinafter - the Company), which took place on 21 April 2023, heard the auditors' report, as well as consolidated annual report for 2022 and other documents submitted to the Meeting of Shareholders and made decisions on relevant issues. Decisions and other documents are attached to this notice.

Arnas Matuzas

Head of Legal

E-mail: a.matuzas@zpienas.lt

