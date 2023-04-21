LiveOne to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo 2023 and Taglich Brothers Annual Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, CA, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- LiveOne, Inc., (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first music, entertainment, and technology platform, today announced that it will be presenting and meeting with investors at the following conferences.

Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Date: Thursday, April 27th, 2023

Location: Convene, 101 Park Avenue, New York City

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg9/lvo/2244669

Taglich Brothers Annual Investment Conference

Time: 9:45 AM ET

Date: May 1st, 2023

Location: The Union League Club, New York City - 38 East 37th Street

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2049/48201

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) (the "Company") is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, a membership music streaming service, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.3 billion downloads per year, 350+ hours distributed weekly, and 14M+ monthly unique listeners. Nearly all new Tesla EVs sold in the U.S. come with a paid membership to LiveOne’s Slacker Radio (that now includes PodcastOne) which is paid by Tesla. As of March 3, 2023, the Company has accrued a paid and free ad-supported membership base of approximately 2.85 million**. The Company was awarded Best Live Moment by Digiday for its “Social Gloves” PPV Event, and has been a finalist for 8 more awards, including Best Live Event, Best Virtual Event, Best Overall Social Media Excellence, and Best Original Programming from Cynopsis and Digiday. As of February 9, 2023, the Company has streamed over 2,900 artists, has a library of 30 million songs, 600 curated radio stations, over 300 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, released music-related NFTs, and created a valuable connection between fans, brands, and bands. The Company's other wholly-owned subsidiaries include PPVOne, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, Custom Personalization Solutions, and LiveXLive, and the Company’s other majority-owned subsidiaries are Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, and XUMO. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter at @liveone.

About The Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo 2023

The 2023 Expo will feature presentations from the managements of approximately 50 public and private technology companies covering media and content-tech; software and service-tech; and hardware and defend-tech. The format will include three presentation tracks along with one-on-one meetings. In addition, a number of companies will be providing live demonstrations of their products and offerings in the ʻLadenburg Expo formatʼ, which will provide an additional opportunity to interact with management teams.

About Ladenburg Thalmann

Ladenburg Thalmann is a full-service, diversified financial services firm that offers a full suite of investment banking and capital markets products and services, including equity and debt capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance advisory and fairness opinions. Ladenburg was established in 1876 and has been a member of the New York Stock Exchange for 135 years, until its merger with Advisor Group in March 2020. The combined platform now has over 10,000 financial advisors in the US managing over $450 billion in client assets. For more information, please visit www.Ladenburg.com.

About Taglich Brothers

Taglich Brothers, Inc. is full-service broker dealer focused exclusively on microcap companies. The Company defines the microcap segment of the equity market as companies with less than $250 million in market capitalization. Taglich Brothers currently offers institutional and retail brokerage services, investment banking and comprehensive research coverage to the investment community.

