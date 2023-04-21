Companion Diagnostics Market to Expand at a CAGR of 9% during Forecast Period: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global companion diagnostics market size stood at USD 5.24 Bn in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 9.30 Bn by 2028. The global market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 9% between 2021 and 2028.



Given the increase in prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases across the world, the market for companion diagnostics is anticipated to observe rapid expansion during the forecast period. A number of industry participants are taking advantage of the enormous revenue prospects prevailing in the market.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 5.24 Bn in 2020 Estimated Value USD 9.30 Bn by 2028 Growth Rate 9% Forecast Period 2021-2028 No. of Pages 89 Pages Market Segmentation By Indication Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Labcorp Drug Development, Agilent Technologies, Myriad Genetic Laboratories, Inc., Qiagen, Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Dako, Inc., Abbott, Foundation Medicine, Inc., MolecularMD Corporation, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.

Effectiveness of targeted drug therapy for oncology patients is determined by companion diagnostics. For those with cancer, this aids in the development of customized treatment. The lengthy and difficult approval procedure, as well as the lengthy period required to create companion diagnostics, are nevertheless having an effect on the expansion of the global companion diagnostics market. Additionally, it is anticipated that the absence of reimbursement guidelines in certain parts of the world could limit market development.

Need for companion diagnostic techniques is being driven by the increase in occurrence of lung cancer, gastric cancer, breast cancer, melanoma, colorectal cancer, thalassemia, and HIV. The need for early identification and screening of chronic illnesses drives the demand for companion diagnostic tests. Additionally, these tests contribute to better patient outcomes, lower pharmacotherapy variability, higher diagnostic accuracy, and reduced side effects of medications. They aid in the identification of the most potent targeted therapeutic alternatives. They also have a greater success rate for medication development. Growth in demand for customized treatments has created business opportunities for the global companion diagnostics market.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on indications, the breast cancer segment held the dominant market share in 2020, and this pattern is anticipated to persist during the forecast period. Increase in breast cancer occurrence amongst middle-aged women worldwide and increasing public awareness of the significance of early detection are estimated to drive business growth in the segment.



Global Companion Diagnostics Market: Key Players

Labcorp Drug Development

Agilent Technologies

Myriad Genetic Laboratories, Inc.

Qiagen

Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.

Dako, Inc.

Abbott

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

MolecularMD Corporation

Ventana Medical Systems, Inc.

Global Companion Diagnostics Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in breast cancer cases throughout the world is expected to drive market demand for companion diagnostics. The global companion diagnostics market is growing at a rapid pace due to medical experts' attention toward treatment and rise in awareness about breast cancer.



Companion diagnostics offers substantial growth prospects, as multiple tests are now under development. The primary benefit of using companion diagnostics is that they help forecast whether a patient would react to a certain medication and enhance patient outcomes, which lowers total healthcare expenditures. Other benefits include the elimination of generic treatments, which reduces adverse effects and further hospitalizations. These benefits are expected to drive industry growth between 2021 and 2028.



Global Companion Diagnostics Market: Regional Landscape

In 2020, the global market for companion diagnostics was dominated by North America, and this trend is anticipated to hold between 2021 and 2028. The market in North America is expected to be driven by technological developments, expanding patient population, and growing prevalence of cancer. The National Cancer Institute reports that 1,806,590 new incidents of cancer were reported in the U.S. in 2020, while 606,520 individuals died from the condition. As such, companion diagnostics are anticipated to become increasingly important in North America.



Global Companion Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

Indication

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Melanoma

Others (HIV, Thalassemia)

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



