SAI.TECH Announces Appointments of CTO and COO for New Product Line ULTIAAS

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SAI.TECH Global Corporation ("SAI.TECH" OR "SAI," NASDAQ: SAI), a Sustainable Bitverse Operator announced its recent appointments of Harry Sun to be Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Tao Wu to be Chief Operating Officer (COO) of SAI.TECH's new Product Line ULTIAAS.



Harry Sun is equipped with 15 years experience in datacenter cooling technology Research & Development and project management. Prior to joining SAI.TECH, Mr Sun served as R&D Director in charge of liquid cooling technology and product development at two world leading Bitcoin mining companies, Bitdeer and BITMAIN. Before Bitdeer and BITMAIN, Mr Sun was employed a decade by VNET, a leading cyberspace infrastructure service provider and carrier-neutral data center service provider, as R&D Director and General Manager.

Mr Sun will be responsible for the whole research and development of ULTIAAS products through design to testing stage, especially in customizing liquid cooling of PCB and applying waste heat recovery techniques on ULTIAAS products while optimizing its procedure to improve performance. Mr Sun's primary role as CTO of ULTIAAS product line will be to help build a professional and efficient R&D team to bring the market a series of evolutionary bitcoin mining products with his years of management and technical background.

Dr Wu has over 16 years’ experience in semiconductor technology and 4 years in Cryptocurrency Mining Data Center construction. He began his career at the world's largest semiconductor chip manufacturer, Intel Inc, and served for 14 years there working as a Substrate Technology Development Engineer and Manager, and Material Commodity Lead & Supply Chain Engineer. Prior to joining SAI.TECH, Mr Wu served as Director of Engineering & US Projects at Bitmain and Bitdeer, then Operation & Engineering VP at Ambergroup, where he successfully accomplished and led a team in building of 10MW, 100MW and 500MW Cryptocurrency Mining Data Center in USA. Dr Wu received his Ph.D. degree from North Carolina State University in chemical engineering.

As COO of ULTIAAS, Dr Wu will be responsible for the whole construction cycle of 5MW and 10 MW SAINODE Bitcoin Mining Data Center projects in Ohio, from site selection, center design, planning, construction, operation and maintenance. The 5MW and 10MW SAINODE mining sites will be deploying SAI.TECH's new ULTIAAS products TANKBOX and RACKBOX with upgraded liquid cooling and waste heat recovery technologies, plug in clean electricity energy sources in Ohio. More significantly, this SAINODE mining site will also serve as an ESG Friendly Cryptomining Technology Development Center, which develops technologies to recycle cryptomining heat for different heating needs, such as greenhouse and building heating, poultry industry operation. Thus, this center will not only save both bitcoin mining cost and electricity cost for greenhouse growers but also provide the public with the new model of innovative sustainable clean bitcoin mining.

"I'm so excited to have two experts with years' professional experience in the bitcoin mining industry joining SAI.TECH," said Arthur Lee, SAI.TECH's founder and CEO, "Mr Sun and Dr Wu demonstrated exceptional leadership and solid technical expertise in their leading positions at SAI.TECH's product line ULTIAAS. We are proud to launch our new ULTIAAS products and the news of SAINODE project. In the future, we are looking forward to bringing the market's most clean and efficient bitcoin mining infrastructure solutions and applying them to our sustainable datacenter projects like SAINODE, together showing the world a new generation of cryptocurrency datacenter ecosystems. "

About ULTIAAS

ULTIAAS focuses on clean computing services based on liquid cooling and chip waste heat utilization technology and consists of two important parts, products and operation. ULTIAAS provides customers with hardware and software products that are designed to not only maximize computing potency, but also to boost energy efficiency in the process by putting chip heat into use in agricultural, industrial, and commercial settings. More significantly, ULTIAAS's operation part is design, construction, and operation of sustainable and high-performance data center projects, with SAI NODE Ohio heating demo project as a start in August 2022 and 5MW SAI NODE ESG friendly crypto mining site under construction.

About SAI.TECH

SAI.TECH is a Nasdaq listed (SAI) Sustainable Bitverse Operator, headquartered in Singapore. SAI is dedicated to providing zero-carbon energy system(HEATNUC) based on Small Modular Reactor and heat pump combined power supply technology, providing clean computing services based on liquid cooling and chip waste heat utilization technology (ULTIAAS),and providing decentralized transaction system services based on blockchain and lightning network technology (BOLTBIT).

In May 2022, SAI became a publicly trading company under the new ticker symbol “SAI” on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) through a merger with TradeUP Global Corporation ("TradeUP").

For more information on SAI.TECH, please visit https://sai.tech/.

Media Contact

pr@sai.tech

Investor Relations Contact

ir@sai.tech