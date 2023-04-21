New York, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Agriculture Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282186/?utm_source=GNW

The global agriculture market grew from $12,245.63 billion in 2022 to $13,398.79 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The agriculture market is expected to grow to $19,007.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.1%.



The agriculture market consists of revenues earned by entities that produce milk, honey, meat, wool, egg, skin and hide, live animals, grain farming, oilseed farming, fruit and nut farming, vegetable farming, general crop farming, greenhouse, nursery, and flowers, and other agriculture products.The agriculture market also consists of revenues earned by entities by providing services such as fishing, hunting and trapping, forestry and logging, agriculture and forestry services, and other agriculture services.



This market also includes horticulture and aquaculture.This market excludes proceeds from captive (internal) consumption of the agriculture and forest produce for further processing.



The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Agriculture involves the cultivation of plants, and animal and bird rearing for food, fabrics, fibers, biofuel, medicinal and other products used to sustain and enhance human life.



The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the agriculture market in 2022.North America was the second largest region in the agriculture market.



The regions covered in the agriculture report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of agriculture are animal production, crop production, and rural activities.Crop production is the practise of cultivating crops for both domestic and commercial use.



Wheat, maize, rice, jute, and other crops are grown on a large scale. The nature of agricultural products can be organic or conventional and are distributed through supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, and other channels.



The world’s population is growing and is expected to reach 10 billion by 2050.An increase in the population creates more demand for food.



According to the Agricultural Outlook by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization) published, global cereal production was projected to increase by 13% by 2027.Crop production, farming activities, and trade volumes will have to increase to meet the needs of the increased population.



Agribusiness companies will increase acquisitions of arable land to increase crop production. Agriculture companies are expected to increase their presence and activities to meet increased demand from farming activities and increase their growth.



The outbreak of COVID-19 disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the agriculture market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and has spread globally, including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.As governments imposed lockdowns, farmers faced difficulties in harvesting and marketing their produce.



Also, the export of agricultural produce declined significantly as countries imposed restrictions on cross-border trade.The outbreak is expected to continue to hurt businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.



However, it is expected that the agriculture market will recover from the shock over the forecast period as it is a "black swan" event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



A shortage of labour and increasing demand for advanced agriculture tools in many countries is driving the demand for agriculture robots, or agribots.Agribots are used on farmlands for pruning, weeding, and spraying pesticides and herbicides.



They are connected to tractors for spraying water, seeds, pesticides, nutrients, and harvesting.For instance, the Energid Citrus Picking Robot System picks an orange every two seconds from a tree, thus enhancing productivity and thereby limiting the need for agricultural labor.



Some of the companies providing ag robots for effective and efficient productivity in agriculture are Small Robot Company, Naio Technologies, EarthSense, HETO Agrotechnics, Harvest Automation, PrecisionHawk, BoniRob, and others.



The countries covered in the agriculture market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, Ukraine, USA, and Vietnam.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The agriculture market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides agriculture market statistics, including agriculture industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an agriculture market share, detailed agriculture market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the agriculture industry. This agriculture market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

