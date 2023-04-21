Global Consumer Electronics Market Report 2023-2028: Rising Demand for Convenience, Availability, and Reachability of Embedded Biometrics Fuels Growth

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Consumer Electronics Market (2023-2028) by Product, Sales Channel, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Consumer Electronics Market is estimated to be USD 1.23 Tn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.90 Tn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.04%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Convenience, Availability, and Reachability of Embedded Biometrics

Increasing Deployment of Biometric Technology in Various Government Projects

Advancing Economies and Spreading Urbanization

Restraints

Low Penetration in Less-Development Countries

Opportunities

Technological Advancement such as IoT, AI, ML

Rising Focus on Advanced Energy-Efficient Products

Challenges

Increased Counterfeiting Product

Market Segmentations



The Global Consumer Electronics Market is segmented based on Product, Sales Channel, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Consumer Electronic Devices, Wearable Devices, and Smart Home Devices.

By Sales Channel, the market is classified into Shipping Vessels, Drilling Rigs & Production Platforms, Fishing Boats, Yachts, Mooring Lines, and Inland Waterway Transport.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are 3M Company, Godrej Group, Infineon Technologies AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Group, Siemens Biometrics, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Consumer Electronics Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Consumer Electronics Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Consumer Electronics Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.23 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.9 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Consumer Electronics Market, By Product



7 Global Consumer Electronics Market, By Sales Channel



8 Americas' Consumer Electronics Market



9 Europe's Consumer Electronics Market



10 Middle East and Africa's Consumer Electronics Market



11 APAC's Consumer Electronics Market



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Amica Wronki S.A.

Biometrics Research Group, Inc.

BORK Electronic GmbH

Bosch Group

Electrolux AB

Godrej Group

Haier lnc.

Hitachi Appliances, Inc.

IDEX Biometrics ASA

Infineon Technologies AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics Inc.

Midea Group

NEC Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Princeton Identity

Qualcomm Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Safran S.A.

Samsung Group

Siemens Biometrics

Whirlpool Corp.

