Global Award Management Software Market 2023-2028: Technological Advancements such AI, ML and IoT Present Opportunities

The Global Award Management Software Market is estimated to be USD 574.00 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 879.13 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.90%.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Need Among Enterprises to Accelerate the Award Application
- Growing Adoption of Award Management Solutions
Restraints
- High Cost Associated with Software
Opportunities
- Rising Investment in R&D
- Technological Advancements such AI, ML and IoT
Challenges
- Stringent Government Regulations
- Lack of Skilled Technicians
Market Segmentations
The Global Award Management Software Market is segmented based on Component, Function, Platform, Deployment, Organization Size, End-user, and Geography.
- By Component, the market is classified into Solution, Services, Implementation and Integration, Training and Education, and Support and Maintenance
- By Function, the market is classified into Entry Management, Judging Management, Reporting and Analytics, and Application Tracking
- By Platform, the market is classified into Web, Mobile, iPhone Operating System, Android, and Windows
- By Deployment, the market is classified into On-premises and Cloud-based
- By Organization Size, the market is classified into Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises
- By End-Users, the market is classified into Government, Corporations, Educational Institutions, Industry Associations, and Non-Profit Organizations
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are ward Force, Submittable, Eventsforce, etc.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Award Management Software Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Award Management Software Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Award Management Software Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|162
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$574 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$879.13 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Award Management Software Market, By Component
7 Global Award Management Software Market, By Function
8 Global Award Management Software Market, By Platform
9 Global Award Management Software Market, By Deployment
10 Global Award Management Software Market, By Organization Size
11 Global Award Management Software Market, By End User
12 Americas' Award Management Software Market
13 Europe's Award Management Software Market
14 Middle East and Africa's Award Management Software Market
15 APAC's Award Management Software Market
16 Competitive Landscape
17 Company Profiles
18 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Award Force
- Awards Absolute
- AwardStage
- Currinda
- eAwards
- Evalato
- Eventsforce
- eVision
- FluidReview
- Fluxx
- Judgify
- omniCONTESTS
- Openwater
- Reviewr
- RhythmQ Inc
- StreamLink Software Inc.
- VYPER
- WizeHive, Inc.
- Blackbaud
- Submittable
- Smarterselect
- Acclaimworks
- Judgify
- Untap Compete
- Omnicontests
- Eawards
- Alpha Awards
- Omnipress
