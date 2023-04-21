Global Award Management Software Market 2023-2028: Technological Advancements such AI, ML and IoT Present Opportunities

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Award Management Software Market (2023-2028) by Component, Function, Platform, Deployment, Organization Size, End-user, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Award Management Software Market is estimated to be USD 574.00 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 879.13 Mn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.90%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Need Among Enterprises to Accelerate the Award Application

Growing Adoption of Award Management Solutions

Restraints

High Cost Associated with Software

Opportunities

Rising Investment in R&D

Technological Advancements such AI, ML and IoT

Challenges

Stringent Government Regulations

Lack of Skilled Technicians

Market Segmentations



The Global Award Management Software Market is segmented based on Component, Function, Platform, Deployment, Organization Size, End-user, and Geography.

By Component, the market is classified into Solution, Services, Implementation and Integration, Training and Education, and Support and Maintenance

By Function, the market is classified into Entry Management, Judging Management, Reporting and Analytics, and Application Tracking

By Platform, the market is classified into Web, Mobile, iPhone Operating System, Android, and Windows

By Deployment, the market is classified into On-premises and Cloud-based

By Organization Size, the market is classified into Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises

By End-Users, the market is classified into Government, Corporations, Educational Institutions, Industry Associations, and Non-Profit Organizations

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are ward Force, Submittable, Eventsforce, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Award Management Software Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Award Management Software Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Award Management Software Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth Market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the Market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 162 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $574 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $879.13 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Award Management Software Market, By Component



7 Global Award Management Software Market, By Function



8 Global Award Management Software Market, By Platform



9 Global Award Management Software Market, By Deployment



10 Global Award Management Software Market, By Organization Size



11 Global Award Management Software Market, By End User



12 Americas' Award Management Software Market



13 Europe's Award Management Software Market



14 Middle East and Africa's Award Management Software Market



15 APAC's Award Management Software Market



16 Competitive Landscape



17 Company Profiles



18 Appendix



