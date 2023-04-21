Dog Supplement Market size estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3 percent during the forecast period, Emerging Trends and Business Growth

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Food & Beverages business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Dog Supplement Market ”, which is a combination of primary data and secondary data. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects, the market to grow from USD 596.8 Mn in 2022 to USD 822.6 Mn in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.3 percent.



Dog Supplement Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 596.8 Mn Market Size in 2029 USD 822.6 Mn CAGR 7.3 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 288 No. of Tables 117 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered Application, Source and Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The report includes a detailed analysis of market share, market size, company performances, historical data, market forecast and dynamics. It includes an in-depth analysis of the Dog Supplement market at global, regional and country levels. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario of the Dog Supplement industry with the business strategies adopted by the competitors. The report includes the list of key players with information on their revenue, production capacity, sales and global presence. SWOT analysis was employed to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Dog Supplement industry. Detailed information on Dog Supplement market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges has been provided in the report.

The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global and regional Dog Supplement market size. Both primary and secondary research methods were employed to gather data on market dynamics, the performance of key players and historical data of the industry. The report covers a detailed value chain analysis, which helps to understand the manufacturing process and provides information on raw materials , customers and distributors. It also includes PORTER, PESTLE analysis and market attractiveness, which helps to understand the Dog Supplement market at macro and micro levels.

Dog Supplement Market Overview

During the forecast period, the global demand for dog supplements is expected to witness progressive growth majorly due to rising concerns of animal health . The growing adoption of organic pet food is expected to further boost the growth of the dog supplement market.

Dog Supplement Market Dynamics

The Dog Supplement market is mainly driven by the rising trend of pet humanization. During the forecast period, the market is expected to be driven by the growing population of pet dogs and the rising health concerns of pet owners. The demand for the product is increasing because the supplements consist of vitamins that are herbal and organic, which help in fighting gastrointestinal problems and work as antioxidants that aid in anti-aging. The market is also expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to an increase in the adoption of dogs as pets.

Dog Supplement Market Regional Insights

The North America region held the dominant position in the global Dog Supplement market by holding a revenue share of 45 percent in 2022. The regional market is driven by the increasing number of pet owners and rising concern for animal health.

The Dog Supplement market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.57 percent during the forecast period. The market is mainly driven by the growing population of dogs in the region especially in China and Australia.

Dog Supplement Market Segmentation

By Application

Skin & Coat

Hips and Joint

Prebiotics & Probiotics

Calming

Others



Based on Application, the calming segment dominated the global Dog Supplement market in 2022. The skin and coat segment are expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

By Source

Organic

Conventional

Based on Source, the organic segment held a significant portion of the Dog Supplement market in 2022 and is expected to grow at a high rate.

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Based on Distribution Channel, the offline segment dominated the global Dog Supplement market with a revenue share of around 88.7 percent in 2022. During the forecast period, the online segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR.

Dog Supplement Key Competitors include:

Bayer Ag,

Food Science Corporation,

Kemin Industries,

Nestle S.A,

Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc,

Now Health Group, Inc,

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc,

Virbac,

Zoetis

Honest Paws

Zenwise

Dechra Pramacueticals, Plc

Only Natural pets

ARK naturals

