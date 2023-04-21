Surety Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 percent reaching USD 25.5 Bn over the forecast period

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Consumer goods and services market research firm, has published competitive intelligence market research report on “ Surety Market ”. The Surety market size was valued at USD 17.2 Bn in 2022. The total Surety Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 25.5 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 17.2Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 25.5 Bn CAGR 5.8 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 272 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Bond Type and End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/185094

Surety Market Scope and Research Methodology

The scope of the surety market includes various types of surety bonds, such as bid bonds, performance bonds, payment bonds, and license and permit bonds. The market serves a wide range of industries, including construction , transportation, healthcare , and finance. The research methodology for analysing the surety market involves gathering and analyzing data from various sources , including industry reports, market surveys, and company financials. The report presents the findings in a comprehensive report, including insights, recommendations, and key takeaways. The research methodology for analyzing the surety market involves a combination of quantitative and qualitative analysis to provide a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics, trends, and opportunities.

Surety Market Overview

The surety market is a specialized sector within the broader insurance industry that provides financial guarantees to ensure that certain obligations are met. In general, surety bonds are contractual agreements between three parties: the principal (the party required to perform), the obligee (the party to whom the performance is owed), and the surety (the party that guarantees the performance). North America is the largest market for surety bonds, with the United States accounting for the majority of the region's market share. Europe is also a significant market, with countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom leading the way. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see significant growth in the coming years, driven by increased infrastructure spending and government initiatives to promote economic development.

An increase in adoption of Technology Presents Significant Opportunity for Surety Companies

Surety companies are expected to take advantage of the increasing use of technology to grow their business and improve their operations. Technology helps surety companies gather and analyze data more efficiently and accurately, which can help underwriters make better decisions. For example, predictive analytics can be used to identify potential risks and assess the likelihood of claims. Technology can also help surety companies automate certain tasks and streamline their operations. For example, using digital platforms and electronic signatures can make the bond issuance process faster and more efficient. Technology can also facilitate collaboration between surety companies and their customers. For example, surety companies can use video conferencing tools to communicate with customers and provide support. the increasing use of technology presents a significant opportunity for surety companies to improve their business processes and provide a better customer experience. By embracing new technologies, surety companies can position themselves for growth and success in the future.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/185094

North America is a major player in the surety market

In North America, the surety market is well-established and has a long history of providing these types of guarantees. North America accounted for the largest share of the global surety market in 2022 because of several factors, including a strong economy, a robust construction industry, and a favorable regulatory environment. The report also notes that the surety market in North America is expected to continue to grow over the next several years.

Surety Market Segmentation

By Bond Type:

Contract Surety Bond

Commercial Surety Bond

Fidelity Surety Bond

Court Surety Bond

Based on Bond Type, Contract surety bonds segment is expected to hold dominant position in Surety Market during the forecast period

There are several types of surety bonds, including contract surety bonds, which are used to guarantee the performance of contractors on construction projects; commercial surety bonds, which are used to guarantee the performance of non-construction contracts; and fidelity surety bonds, which are used to protect against employee theft and other dishonest acts. Contract surety bonds are typically required for construction projects to ensure that contractors perform their work according to the terms of the contract. Commercial surety bonds provide financial assurance for non-construction related industries, such as licensing and permits. Fidelity surety bonds protect against employee dishonesty and theft.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/185094

By End-User:

Individuals

Enterprises

Surety Market Key Players Include:

Zurich Insurance Group

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group

Chubb Limited

The Travelers Companies, Inc.

CNA Financial Corporation

HCC Insurance Holdings

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.

American International Group, Inc.

Old Republic Surety Company

The Hanover Insurance Group

AmTrust Financial Services, Inc.

Tokio Marine HCC

Arch Insurance Group

Markel Corporation

QBE Insurance Group Limited

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance

Hiscox Ltd.

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

XL Catlin

Everest Re Group, Ltd.

Zurich Insurance Group:

Zurich Insurance Group is a leading multi-line insurance provider based in Switzerland. The company operates in more than 215 countries and territories, providing a wide range of insurance products and services to individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group:

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group is a multinational insurance company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. The company offers a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal and commercial property and casualty insurance, life insurance, and specialty insurance.

Key questions answered in the Surety Market are:

What is Surety?

What was the Surety market size in 2021?

What is the expected Surety market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Surety Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Surety market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Surety market growth?

Which segment dominated the Surety market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Surety market?

Which region held the largest share in the Surety market?

Who are the key players in the Surety market?

Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/185094

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Bond Type, End-User

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods and Services research firm, has also published the following reports:

BFSI Security Market : The Market was valued at USD 49.05 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 106.68 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2 percent during the forecast period (2022-2029). The market is driven by increasing emphasis of banks and insurance companies on improving customer service, the growing demand for early fraud detection in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) and the increasing demand for customer analytics.

Public Cloud in BFSI Market : Public Cloud in the BFSI Market size was valued at USD 51 Billion in 2021 and the total Public Cloud in BFSI revenue is expected to grow by 15 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 156 Billion. The increase in digital transformation across industries is expected to drive the public cloud in the BFSI market opportunity during the forecast period.

Supply Chain Security Market : The Supply Chain Security Market size was valued at USD 903 Mn. in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow by 6.4 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly 1483.27 Mn. The increased frequency and seriousness of cyber security attacks, as well as the rising demand for supply chain transparency and traceability, are driving the need for supply chain security market.

Core Banking Solutions Market : The market is expected to reach USD 48 Bn. in 2029 at a CAGR of 18 percent over the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by increasing adoption of technology and the rapid penetration of digitization in the banking system.

Online Banking Market : The market size is expected to reach USD 40.90 Bn by 2029 with the CAGR of 13.6 percent during the forecast period. The factor driving the market include the increasing inclination of consumers towards online banking given the ease of accessibility and the growing use of internet.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.