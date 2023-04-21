Global Electric Aircraft Market Report 2023: Growing Need for Cleaner and Quieter Aircraft Bolsters Sector

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Aircraft Market by Platform (Regional Transport Aircraft, Business Jets, Light & Ultralight Aircraft), Type, System (Batteries, Electric Motors, Aerostructures, Avionics, Software), Technology, Application and Region - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electric Aircraft Market is expected to grow from USD 8.8 billion in 2022 to USD 37.2 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period. The integration of technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence, and machine learning has helped increase the efficiency of electric aircraft.

With advancements in chemical technologies in the form of lithium/fluorinated carbon (Li/CFx) batteries, manufacturers and innovators have been successful in developing high energy-to-weight ratio aircraft batteries that increase the range of electric aircraft and allow more MTOW. Manufacturers are focusing their R&D efforts on developing electrodes and cell separators that increase the reliability and safety of battery systems for prolonged service life in rigorous environments.

The development of integrated battery monitoring systems is a prime example of the advancements and measures undertaken by the aircraft battery industry to ensure the optimal performance of batteries and associated products. These technological advancements will reduce restrictions and challenges related to the adoption of electric aircraft in the future.

Light and Ultralight segment expected to have a larger market share during the forecast period

By platform, light and ultralight segment is expected to have a larger market share during the forecast period. Electric Regional transport aircraft and business jet aircraft are expected to have witness introduction into the market in late 2026 early 2027. Until this period the light and ultralight aircraft like UAVs, General Aircraft, Trainer Aircraft will contribute more to the market. Due to these factors light and ultralight segment would have larger market share during this period.

Rotary Wing segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

Based on type, rotary wing segment is witnessing largest market share across the forecast period. Major developments are being made in the Rotary wing segment mainly eVTOL aircraft. Rotary wing UAVs are majorly electric in nature and are widely used across many applications in commercial, government and military. With the advent of Urban air travel due to the ease of operation and maneuverability, eVTOLs are the choice of technology that is witnessing larger adoption.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Need for Cleaner and Quieter Aircraft

Advances in Batteries, Electric Motors, and Power Electronics

Rise in Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Restraints

Increased Aircraft Weight due to Heavy Batteries

High Voltage and Thermal Issues

Opportunities

Emergence of Advanced Air Mobility

Use of All-Electric Aircraft for Logistics

Challenges

Development of High Energy Density Batteries

Battery Recharging Infrastructure at Airports

Designing All-Electric Manned Aircraft

Ensuring Airworthiness of Electric Aircraft

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 265 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $8.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Electric Aircraft Market, by Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Regional Transport Aircraft

7.2.1 Increasing Need for Cost-Effective Short-Haul Airliners Expected to Drive Segment

7.3 Business Jets

7.3.1 Increased Corporate Activities and Need for Aircraft with Low Carbon Footprint to Drive Demand

7.4 Light & Ultralight Aircraft

7.4.1 General Aircraft

7.4.1.1 Developments in Electric Propulsion of General Aircraft Expected to Drive Segment

7.4.2 Trainer Aircraft

7.4.2.1 Short Take-Off and Landing Capability to Drive Segment

7.4.3 UAVs

7.4.3.1 Low Noise Footprint of Electric UAVs to Fuel Their Adoption in Civil and Military Applications

7.4.4 Advanced Air Mobility

7.4.4.1 Most EVTOL Aircraft Used in AAM Applications

8 Electric Aircraft Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fixed Wing

8.2.1 Fixed Wing Electric Aircraft Witnessing Adoption for Commercial Passenger Transportation

8.3 Rotary Wing

8.3.1 Rotary Wing Electric Aircraft Adopted for Urban Air Mobility

8.4 Hybrid Wing

8.4.1 Mission Complexity and Congested Air Traffic to Fuel Demand for Hybrid Wing Aircraft

9 Electric Aircraft Market, by System

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Batteries

9.2.1 Advancements in Battery Power Density to Drive Segment

9.3 Electric Motors

9.3.1 Electric Motors Provide Better Power-To-Weight Ratio in Aircraft

9.4 Aerostructures

9.4.1 Advanced Aerostructures Help Enhance Aircraft Performance, Conserve Energy, and Lower Costs

9.5 Avionics

9.5.1 Development of Urban Air Mobility Aircraft to Encourage Advancements in Avionics Systems

9.6 Software

9.6.1 Advanced Software Systems Required to Run Complicated Systems of Urban Air Mobility Aircraft

9.7 Others

10 Electric Aircraft Market, by Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 CTOL

10.2.1 Increasing Need for Long-Range Aircraft to Drive Demand for Business Jets and Regional Transport Aircraft

10.3 STOL

10.3.1 Increasing Developments in Hybrid Wing Aircraft to Drive Segment

10.4 VTOL

10.4.1 Large Deployment of VTOL Aircraft for Air Taxi and EMS Services to Drive Segment

11 Electric Aircraft Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Civil

11.2.1 Increasing Developments in Urban Mobility Applications to Drive Segment

11.3 Military

11.3.1 Need for Low-Noise Aircraft in ISR Missions to Boost Segment

12 Electric Aircraft Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

AeroVironment, Inc.

Airbus SE

Archer Aviation Inc.

Aurora Flight Sciences

Beta Technologies

Bye Aerospace

Delorean Aerospace

EHang Holdings Ltd.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Electric Aircraft Corporation

Eve Air Mobility

Eviation Aircraft Inc.

Extra Aircraft

Heart Aerospace

Israel Aerospace Industries

Jaunt Air Mobility

Joby Aviation, Inc.

Lilium N.V.

Pipistrel

Rolls Royce

Siemens

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd.

Volocopter GmbH

Wisk Aero LLC

Wright Electric, Inc.

Yuneec International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ibwbt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment