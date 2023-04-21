Global Aqueous based Metal Cleaners Market Size/Share Expected to Reach USD 18.90 Billion By 2032, at 5.3% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Aqueous based Metal Cleaners Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Cleaning Chemicals (Builders, Sequestrants and Inhibitors, Surfactants); By End Use Industries; By Chemistry Type; By Technology; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global aqueous based metal cleaners market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 11.26 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 18.90 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR of around 5.3% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Aqueous based Metal Cleaners? How Big Is Aqueous based Metal Cleaners Market Size & Share?

Report Overview

Aqueous cleaning is a process that involves adding a combination of detergents, surfactants, emulsifiers, or buffers to water, which, when coupled with heat, agitation, and time, effectively removes contaminants from industrial parts. This approach, often called "water-plus," allows for a more efficient and thorough cleaning process. The added agents work together to break down and eliminate the contaminants on metal surfaces.

The aqueous-based metal cleaners market size is growing immensely as it provides eco-friendly cleaning solutions for removing dirt, oil, and other contaminants from metal surfaces. The demand for these solutions is driven by increasing environmental concerns and government regulations on using certain chemicals in cleaning products.

Prominent Drivers of the Market

Environmental concerns: Growing concerns about the environmental impact of certain chemicals used in cleaning products may lead to increased demand for aqueous-based cleaning solutions, as they are generally considered to be more environmentally friendly.

Growing concerns about the environmental impact of certain chemicals used in cleaning products may lead to increased demand for aqueous-based cleaning solutions, as they are generally considered to be more environmentally friendly.

Government regulations and guidelines on using certain chemicals in cleaning products may drive demand for aqueous-based cleaning solutions, as they may follow such regulations.

Certain industries, such as food and beverage production and healthcare, may drive demand for aqueous-based cleaning solutions as they are commonly used.

Advancements in technology may lead to the development of more efficient and effective aqueous-based cleaning solutions, which can increase demand for these products. Consumer preferences also play a role in the aqueous market, as more and more consumers are becoming conscious about the environmental impact of their products and prefer eco-friendly solutions. The level of competition in the market can also influence the aqueous market, as companies may try to differentiate their products through pricing, advertising, or product development.

Top Report Findings

Increasing environmental concerns are the key factor for the aqueous-based metal cleaners market growth.

The market is primarily segmented based on cleaning chemicals, end-use industries, chemistry type, technology, and region.

Asia Pacific region dominates the market.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Sustainability: The demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products is rising, driven by growing environmental awareness and regulations. Companies increasingly focus on creating sustainable products and adopting sustainable practices to reduce their carbon footprint and appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

The demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products is rising, driven by growing environmental awareness and regulations. Companies increasingly focus on creating sustainable products and adopting sustainable practices to reduce their carbon footprint and appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

The use of digital technologies and tools is revolutionizing the market. From AI and automation to IoT and blockchain, companies are leveraging technology to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the customer experience. Ultimately, this is leading to rising in aqueous-based metal cleaners market sales.

Consumers are increasingly demanding personalized products and experiences, and companies are responding by offering customized solutions. From tailored product offerings to personalized marketing and advertising, companies are leveraging data and technology to meet the needs and preferences of individual consumers. Health and wellness: The focus on wellness drives demand for products promoting physical and mental well-being. Companies are developing and marketing products that offer health benefits, such as nutritional supplements, exercise equipment, and wellness apps. The COVID-19 pandemic has also heightened awareness of the importance of health and wellness, driving further growth in this aqueous-based metal cleaners market trend.

Segmental Analysis

In 2022, the sequestrants segment held the leading position

Sequestrants dominate the cleaning chemicals segment owing to this chemical's wide range of usage. Sequestrants are water purifiers that stop metal ions from precipitating and settling in an alkaline medium. These sequestrants include sodium gluconates, tri-polyphosphates, organic phosphates, & poly-carbonate salts. These cleaning solutions help the aqueous-based metal cleaners market share grow.

Healthcare segment is anticipated to capture a substantial revenue share

Healthcare segment is projected to grow well due to its various functions in the healthcare industry. Regarding effectiveness, fewer surface residues, and simpler cleaning, using aqueous-based metal cleansers in healthcare provides various advantages. Depending on the contaminants involved, aqueous-based cleaning is performed in two processes.

Acidic segment held the largest market share in 2022

Based on chemistry type and aqueous-based metal cleaners market segmentation, the Acidic segment is projected to witness a significant growth rate owing to increasing demand for the purpose of efficient and effective cleaning. Acidic cleaners are used the second most widely worldwide, after alkaline cleaners. Acidic metal cleansers are water-based solutions with a pH rating under 7.

Aqueous based Metal Cleaners Market: Report Scope & Coverage

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 18.90 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 11.82 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.3% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players BASF SE, Dow, Stepan Company, Evonik Industries AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Nouryon, Clariant AG, The Chemours Company, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Ashland Global Holdings Segments Covered By Form, By Product, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific: aqueous-based metal cleaners market demand in the Asia Pacific region is projected to experience a higher growth rate, driven by the escalating demand for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, technological advancements, government regulations, and overall economic growth. With rapid economic development and increased disposable incomes in developing nations, Asia Pacific has become an attractive market for aqueous-based metal cleansers.

Browse the Detail Report “Aqueous based Metal Cleaners Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Cleaning Chemicals (Builders, Sequestrants and Inhibitors, Surfactants); By End Use Industries; By Chemistry Type; By Technology; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/aqueous-based-metal-cleaners-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

BASF, in December 2022, unveiled a line of automobile coatings that employ certified biomass balance techniques and renewable raw materials in China. The first shipment of the biomass balance ColorBrite Airspace Blue ReSource basecoat was delivered to a Chinese customer.

In November 2022, Dow designated AB Specialty as its authorized distributor in the United States and Canada to support the growth of Dow's "OH-based silicone polymers ERC industry" segment.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the aqueous based metal cleaners market report based on cleaning chemicals, end use industries, chemistry type, technology, and region:

By Cleaning Chemicals Outlook

Builders

Sequestrants

Inhibitors

Surfactants

By End Use Industries Outlook

Manufacturing

Automotive & Aerospace

Healthcare

By Chemistry Type Outlook

Alkaline

Acidic

Neutral

By Technology Outlook

Ultrasonic

Rinse

Dip

Spray

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

