Lipase Food Enzymes Market to Generate $787.6 Million by 2031 at 6.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Or, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Lipase Food Enzymes Market by Source (Microorganisms, Animals, and Others), Form (Powder and Liquid), and Application (Food & Beverage Processing, Animal Feed, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031". According to the report, the global lipase food enzymes market was valued at $417.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $787.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/53995

Prime determinants of growth

The rising demand for natural and clean-label ingredients in food products and rising health consciousness among consumers drive the lipase food enzymes market. However, high production costs and lack of awareness about the benefits of lipase enzymes restrict the market growth. On the other hand, the rise of veganism and vegetarianism presents lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $417.4 Million Market Size in 2031 $787.6 Million CAGR 6.8% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Source, Application, Form, and Region. Drivers Increasing demand for convenience foods



Rising health consciousness among consumers



Growing food processing industry



Growing demand for clean labels and natural ingredients in food products Opportunities Increasing demand for bakery products, dairy products, and meat products



Rise of veganism and vegetarianism Restraints Stringent regulations and safety concerns related to the use of enzymes in food products



High production costs



Lack of awareness about the benefits of lipase enzymes

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the global lipase food enzymes market.

On one hand, the demand for convenience foods had increased as people spent more time at home and lookd for easy-to-prepare meals. This led to an increased demand for lipase enzymes in the production of these foods.

On the other hand, the pandemic had disrupted supply chains and led to a decline in the food processing industry, which had a negative impact on the lipase food enzymes market.

Additionally, the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic had reduced consumer purchasing power, leading to a decline in demand for some food products that require lipase enzymes.

The microorganisms segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on source, the microorganisms segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global lipase food enzymes market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031. Microorganisms, such as bacteria and fungi, are commonly used to produce lipase enzymes for use in food applications. These microorganisms are typically cultured under controlled conditions and the lipase enzymes are extracted and purified for use in food applications. Lipase enzymes produced by microorganisms are often preferred in the food industry due to their high purity, stability, and efficiency, as well as their ability to be produced on a large scale.

Buy This Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3MVERWW

The powder segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on form, the powder segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global lipase food enzymes market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Powdered lipase food enzymes are commonly used in the food industry for a variety of applications, including flavor enhancement, texture modification, and fat reduction. The powder form of lipase enzymes is typically more stable and has a longer shelf life than liquid forms, making it a preferred option for many manufacturers. However, the liquid segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. Liquid lipase food enzymes are used to enhance food flavor and make them simpler for kids to eat. Since these food enzymes are so simple and easily accessible, people are using them more frequently.

The food & beverage segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the food & beverage segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global lipase food enzymes market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Lipase enzymes play a critical role in the food and beverage industry, helping manufacturers to improve the quality, flavor, and texture of their products. With the increasing demand for natural and clean label ingredients, lipase enzymes are expected to continue to play a significant role in the industry. However, the animal feed segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031. For feed to improve in quality and digestibility, lipase food enzymes must be added. In addition, supplementing the livestock with enzymes improves their overall health over time, lowers their mortality rate, and increases the amount of meat and milk products produced per animal at a very cheap cost.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global lipase food enzymes market and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. North America is a mature market with a high demand for processed and convenience foods. Lipase enzymes are widely used in the production of these foods to enhance their flavor, texture, and shelf life, driving demand for lipase enzymes in the region. Consumers in North America are increasingly concerned about the health and safety of the food they consume. As a result, there is a growing demand for natural and clean-label ingredients in food products, including lipase enzymes derived from non-GMO and organic sources. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. An important factor driving the Asia-Pacific lipase food enzymes market is the rise in demand for these food enzymes along with the region's rising beverage consumption, particularly alcoholic beverages.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/53995

Leading Market Players: -

Creative Enzymes

Enzyme Development Corporation

Infinita Biotech Private Limited

Laboratoire Therascience Luxembourg

AB Enzymes

Advanced Enzymes

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

Antozyme Biotech Private Limited

BASF SE

Biocatalysts Limited

Bioven Ingredients

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

Novozymes A/S

Ultreze Enzymes Private Limited

Yiming Biotechnology

The report analyzes government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter’s five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting market growth. These factors include raw material prices, intense competition, end users, manufacturers, and suppliers. To understand the market, drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report.

Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Liquid Smoke Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Seaweed Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Fat Replacers Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.