Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Global Market Report 2023

The global paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market grew from $6573.88 billion in 2022 to $7032.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market is expected to grow to $8939.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The paper, plastic, rubber, wood, and textile market consists of sales of clothes, groceries, and wood furniture.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Paper is a thin, flexible material that is typically manufactured in sheets from rags, wood, and lastics are a collection of materials, either man-made or natural, that can be molded while still soft and then hardened to keep the desired shape; rubber is a material that can be made stretchy by coagulating the milky juice of a variety of tropical plants; wood refers to the majority of the stems, branches, and roots of trees and shrubs are made of a hard fibrous substance called xylem that lies beneath the bark, and "textile" is a colloquial term for any fabric or product made by knitting, felting, or weaving.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market.



The regions covered in the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



The main types of paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile are apparel and leather products, furniture, general manufactured goods, paper products, plastics and rubber products, printing and related support activities, textile and wood products.Leather and allied product manufacturers turn hides into leather by tanning or curing them and then constructing them into finished products, as well as producing similar goods from other materials, such as leather alternatives like rubber, polymers, or textiles (excluding clothes).



The different natures include organic, conventional and is distributed through various channels such as supermarkets or hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, others.



Rapid Technological Development - Technology is expected to be a continued driver of market growth during this period.Industries that involve technology, such as this one, benefited from this trend during this period.



For example, technologies such as "Green Tires," where 20-30% of a vehicle’s fuel consumption is related to tire performance, took off during this period.Green Tires offer wet grip, durability and low rolling resistance, reducing fuel consumption by 5-7%.



Thus, technological advances which enabled improved performance, reduced fuel consumption contributed to the market growth.



Corona virus Pandemic - The outbreak of Corona virus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile manufacturing market in 2022 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia.Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in halting of manufacturing activities and a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of ’lock down’ and the outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2021 and into 2021.



However, it is expected that the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile manufacturing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Manufacturers in the plastic products industry are investing in automation technologies to reduce production costs, improve productivity and enhance product quality.The use of sensors and wireless technology aids in gathering valuable data that is used to improve efficiencies and reduce errors.



This is resulting in streamlined manufacturing processes, better product quality at lower costs.According to ABB, an industrial robot manufacturer, some of their customers reported an increase of 15-30% in productivity after installing robotic automation systems.



Around 180,000 machines were employed in the plastic manufacturing industry in 2021, an increase of 67,000 machines over the course of 4 years. Major companies providing industrial robotics include FANUC Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, ABB Group, KUKA AG, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.



The countries covered in the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market statistics, including paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market share, detailed paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile industry. This paper, plastics, rubber, wood and textile market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

