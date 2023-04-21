Grand Slam Tennis Business Report 2023: Social Media, Top Players, Property Profile, Sponsorship and Media Landscape

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business of Tennis Grand Slams 2023 - Property Profile, Sponsorship and Media Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The report explores the commercial landscapes of the four leading tennis grand slam competitions, the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open. The report takes a closer look at the slams individually and breaks down where the main sources of revenue comes from.



The US Open is the biggest earning of the tennis grand slams whilst the Wimbledon Championships are the lowest earners. Nike dominates the player kit supplier market. The 2022 US Open offered the biggest prize pot in slam history in 2022, as prize money across the slams looks to surpass pre-COVID-19 levels.



A clear and in-depth look at the key commercial entities linked to the slams themselves, including social media, attendance figures, an overview slam media deals, as well as individual commercial profiles. Key breakdowns made throughout each section of the report which offers key understanding and analysis.

The report has been produced to offer expert insight and analysis around one of the biggest individual sports globally. There is a worldwide interest in the game and the sports players stand as some of the biggest names in sport and it is therefore important to fully understand the financial and commercial operations of the sport. T

he report also takes a closer look at the commercial offerings of many of the leading players, offering insight as to which brands are getting involved with the individuals that play the sport.

The report provides an in-depth look at one of the most entertaining and commercial sports which comprises some of the most popular sports people on the planet. It explores the current landscape against how it has fared in previous years offering interesting analysis which helps in understanding its position in the market and how it is set up for the ongoing 2023 season.

1. Executive Summary



2. Overview



3. Social Media



4. Media Landscape



5. Sponsorship Landscape



6. Player Kit Supplier Sponsorship



7. Top 5 Player Profiles



8. Appendix



List of Tables

Tournament Attendances

Slam Prize Money Breakdown

Player Nationalities

Tournament Social Media

Player Social Media

Slam Broadcasters

Slam Sponsor Values

Slam Sponsor Partnership Breakdown

Player Kit Supplier Deals

