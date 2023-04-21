New York, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transport Services Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250337/?utm_source=GNW

The global transport services market grew from $7197.32 billion in 2022 to $7993.46 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The transport services market is expected to grow to $10568.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The transport services market includes revenues earned by entities by transporting goods and people from one location to another for an amount or fee to improve the economy of the particular country.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Transport services refer to a type of service that includes activities such as warehousing and storage services that are designed to assist people in moving from one location to another to obtain services or perform daily tasks that include the operation of warehousing and storage facilities for merchandise, refrigerated goods, and other materials.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the transport services market in 2022.Western Europe was the second largest region in the transport services market.



The regions covered in The transport services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types in the transport services market are segmented into air transport, general transport, pipeline transport, rail transport, transit and ground passenger transport, truck transport, warehousing and storage, and water transport.Water transport involves the transportation of goods and people from one location to another through the water.



The market is also segmented by purpose into commuter travel, tourism and leisure travel, business travel, cargo and freight travel, and shipping and delivery travel, and also segmented by destination into domestic and international. It is also segmented by the end-use industry into mining, construction, agriculture, construction, and others.



Faster Economic Growth: The transportation services market’s growth is aided by the stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historical period, are further expected to aid the market’s growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in end-user markets, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.



The outbreak of COVID-19 disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the transportation services market in 2020 as governments imposed lockdowns and restricted the movement of people and goods to contain the transmission.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and has spread globally, including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity, with countries entering a state of "lock down" and harming businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.



However, the transportation services market has started recovering from the shock.



Companies are actively pursuing electricity to power buses to reduce carbon emissions and cut costs.Solar buses run on electric batteries, which, in some cases, are also charged by solar panels installed on the roof of the bus.



This improves the fuel efficiency of the vehicle and increases the life of lithium batteries.Further, the technology has low-maintenance components, allowing the companies to save costs.



Major companies involved in manufacturing electric buses include Kiira Motors, BYD Company, Heilongjiang Qiqiar New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., Bauer’s Intelligent Transportation, Yutong, and Volvo buses.



The countries covered in the transport services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The transport services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides transport services market statistics, including transport services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a transport services market share, detailed transport services market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the transport services industry. This transport services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

