Norsk Hydro: Primary insiders purchase shares

Primary insiders in Norsk Hydro ASA have on April 20, 2023, acquired shares in Norsk Hydro ASA in connection with the company's share purchase scheme for employees in Norway.

See the list below for primary insiders who have purchased shares. The shares have been purchased at a subscription price of NOK 77.24 per share before discount.

Name Position Shares purchased New holding Hilde Merete Aasheim President & CEO 388 141 292 Arvid Moss EVP, Hydro Energy 388 184 357 Eivind Kallevik EVP, Hydro Aluminium Metal 388 85 382 Hilde Vestheim Nordh EVP, People & HSE 388 11 146 Pål Kildemo EVP & CFO 388 24 472 Trond Olaf Christophersen EVP, Corporate Development 388 5 772

Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

+47 41406376

Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

