Norsk Hydro: Primary insiders purchase shares

Primary insiders in Norsk Hydro ASA have on April 20, 2023, acquired shares in Norsk Hydro ASA in connection with the company's share purchase scheme for employees in Norway.

See the list below for primary insiders who have purchased shares. The shares have been purchased at a subscription price of NOK 77.24 per share before discount.

NamePositionShares purchasedNew holding
Hilde Merete AasheimPresident & CEO388141 292
Arvid MossEVP, Hydro Energy388184 357
Eivind KallevikEVP, Hydro Aluminium Metal38885 382
Hilde Vestheim NordhEVP, People & HSE38811 146
Pål KildemoEVP & CFO38824 472
Trond Olaf ChristophersenEVP, Corporate Development3885 772

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

