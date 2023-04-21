New York, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oil And Gas Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247578/?utm_source=GNW

Major companies in the oil and gas market include Royal Dutch Shell, BP plc, Saudi Aramco, Exxon Mobil, Gazprom PAO, Chevron, Iraq Ministry of Oil, PJSC Lukoil, Total SA, and Rosneft.



The global oil and gas market grew from $6,989.65 billion in 2022 to $7,330.80 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The oil and gas market is expected to grow to $8,670.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.3%.



The oil and gas market consists of sales of crude oil, natural gas, refined petroleum products and asphalt, lubricating oil and grease.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Oil and Gas extraction is the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas from wells.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the oil and gas market in 2022.North America was the second largest region in the oil and gas market.



The regions covered in the oil and gas market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types are oil & gas upstream activities, oil downstream products.Oil and gas upstream activities include exploration activities, such as creating geological surveys and obtaining land rights and production activities, such as onshore and offshore drilling.



The various drilling types include offshore; onshore that are used for residential, commercial, institutions and other applications.



Low interest rates in most developed countries will positively impact the oil and gas industry during the forecast period.For instance, in March 2020, UK decreased the interest rates to 0,1% which was the lowest ever.



Furthermore, other central banks of countries such as North Macedonia, South Africa, Malaysia, Kenya, Argentina, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, and Azerbaijan, as well as Turkey also decreased their interest rates in 2020.



Oil price volatility is likely to have a negative impact on the market as significant decline and increase in oil prices negatively impacts the government and consumer spending.The decline in oil prices is having a negative impact on government spending in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and the UAE (United Arab Emirates) which are largely dependent on revenues generated through crude oil exports; whereas significant increase in oil prices had resulted in rising inflation, current account deficit and fiscal deficit in countries such as India and China, which predominantly import oil.



For instance, the Saudi government is expected to cut down its spending from 1.05 trillion riyals ($280 billion) in 2019 to 1.02 trillion riyals ($270 billion) in 2020, to 955 billion riyals ($255 billion) by 2022, due to significant decline in revenues generated from oil exports, thereby affecting the market. This high volatility in oil prices is expected to negatively impact the market going forward.



Major companies in the oil and gas industry are looking into big data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance decisions making abilities and thus drive profits.The companies in this industry gather huge amounts of raw data relating to the working of refineries, pipelines and other infrastructure through a large number of sensors placed across the oil rig.



Using big data analytics, the companies can detect patterns which can allow them to quickly react to unwanted changes or potential defects, thus saving costs.AI allows the companies to take better drilling and operational decisions.



Companies such as ExxonMobil and Shell have been increasingly investing in AI technology to have a centralized method of data management and support data integration across multiple applications. Other companies such as Sinopec, a Chinese chemical and petroleum corporation, has announced its decision to construct 10 intelligent centers to help in reducing operation costs by 20%.



The countries covered in the oil and gas market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The oil and gas market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides oil and gas market statistics, including oil and gas industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a oil and gas market share, detailed oil and gas market segments, market trends and opportunities.

