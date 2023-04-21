Wizeline Recognized as a Top Partner by the Stripe Partner Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wizeline , a global technology services provider that builds high-quality digital products and platforms, announced today that it has been recognized as a top partner in Latin America by the Stripe Partner Ecosystem. The recognition has been awarded for delivering exceptional customer experiences with Stripe.



“We are incredibly proud to receive this recognition, which is a testament to our team's expertise and our commitment to delivering value to our customers with Stripe,” said Aníbal Abarca, Chief Technology Officer at Wizeline. “Our partnership with Stripe allows us to empower our customers with innovative payment solutions and drive growth for their businesses. Looking ahead, we're excited to continue collaborating with Stripe to help even more organizations succeed in the digital economy of the future.”

Wizeline’s team of certified technologists delivers implementation consulting and engineering services for businesses looking to scale their financial infrastructure on Stripe. This last year, Wizeline partnered with Stripe to provide integration services for several customers, contributed to Stripe presales workshops which resulted in new customers, and spoke at the Stripe Local México conference in October 2022 on the topic of strategies for increasing conversion rates with the Stripe Partner Ecosystem. The company plans to continue strengthening its financial offerings to customers by growing its strategic partnership with Stripe through its engagements and technical certifications of its developers and architects.

To learn more about how Wizeline can support businesses to modernize their financial ecosystem by deploying Stripe, visit Wizeline’s partner page at https://www.wizeline.com/partners/stripe/ .

