Success in Local Content Course: Creating Cost Effective, Efficient, and Productive Collaborations in an Accelerated Manner (Georgetown, Guyana - June 20-22, 2023)

Success in Local Content is all about effective, efficient, and productive collaboration among key stakeholders. Local Content has become an essential humanitarian initiative driven by the emergence of Environmental, Social and Governance investment criteria. When implemented effectively, it also helps to create long term business value through stronger relationships.

This course is going to focus squarely on the need to tackle local content early. Doing so isn't easy - and it requires collaboration. It will require close working relationships among the Government, the international oil or mining companies, the local companies and the EPC contractors, etc.

Other courses concentrate on the metrics of local content - or the definitions thereof. We will of course talk about these - but the focus will instead be on the dynamics of the relationships among the key stakeholders involved in the project. A guiding premise of this course will be that we commence the Local Content process early in the project lifecycle. We invite you to join with colleagues from diverse organizations, regions, roles, and cultures to explore the intricate aspects of optimized local content implementation.

Key Questions That Will Be Answered at This Workshop

How to make local content strategies a critical selling factor for you - no matter your place in the supply chain?

Who is really accountable for local content?

Working across different departments within a single organization is a challenge - add in the multiple partners, and the changing phases on the project and it's clear that coordination is key. Our instructors will lead you through 3 days of examining how to facilitate productive collaboration?

How do you monitor and measure local content value?

How do you become a partner of choice for governments and owners in the industries of oil & gas and mining etc. via strong local content solutions?

How do you raise awareness in the local market of upcoming opportunities without elevating expectations beyond what is possible?

How best to strengthen local companies and train local workers while ensuring the government is engaged and able to assume the duties for long-term sustainability?

Who Should Attend:

Project Managers

Engineering Managers

Procurement & Supply Chain

Professionals

Construction Managers

Contracts Managers

Professionals

Project Development and Sales

Sustainability Managers

Corporate Social Responsibility

Managers

Human Resource Managers

Skills Training

Professionals

Contract and Labor Lawyers

Technical

Experts and Managers

Finance Experts and Managers

Commercial Managers

Insurance Managers

External

Affairs Managers

Strategic Planning Professionals

Business Analyst

Agenda:

Day 1

Why Local Content?

What came before "it"?

What happens if we don't focus on "it"?

Who are the winners?

Who are the losers?

Participants

Why are you here?

What kind of organization do you represent?

What is the driver for local content in your market? Government Oil & Gas Company Mining Company Contractors

How is Local Content defined? Contracting Procurement Employment

Where are you in the project lifecycle?

Objectives and Demands

Define the Objectives Develop new enterprises Increase contract/procurement spend Jobs

Understand Demands Understand what are seen as areas amenable to local participation What are perceptions of efforts to engage local companies/workers? Do companies collaborate to leverage local participation?



Case Study - Carrying out a demand analysis in a multi-operator, production-phase context

Supply analysis

Use demand analysis to focus on most relevant local industry sectors

What is known of local company capacity?

Surveying local companies

How to verify info

How to manage expectations

Day 2

Review Day 1/Q&A

Case Study - Building a credible database of local companies

Analyzing gaps between supply and demand

What are the limiting factors for local participation?

How can gaps be closed?

Prioritizing areas for closure of gaps

Assigning roles and responsibilities

Program Design

Stakeholder Analysis

Funding

Sustainability

Collaboration

Too often, international companies active in a country fail to seize opportunities to collaborate with other international companies operating in the same country

Many international companies tend to keep their plans and operations to themselves

Further, even partners such as EPC contractors and oilfield service companies tend to be held at arm's length

How can these relationships evolve to facilitate more openness with local companies as part of capacity building?

Ownership of local content efforts and responsibilities for implementation

Never too early to start

Leveraging FEED efforts

Delivery of local content in early works

Evaluate cost and schedule implications of Local Content

Day 3

Review Day 1 & 2/Q&A

Case Study - Making Preliminary Project Work/Front End Design deliver local content value

Special review of Guyana's Local Content Legislation

Is Regulation the answer?

The rush to regulate is not always the best means of delivering local content value

The capabilities of the local companies need to be well understood

What makes for effective regulation?

What are the risks of over-regulation?

Regulation that limits foreign investment can be as harmful in the long-run as not regulating at all

Facilitating greater local participation, through training and capacity building is often necessary

The Government risks loss of credibility if it regulates in a way that limits foreign investment, or worse, in a way that its Ministries simply lack capacity to monitor or enforce

How to avoid alienating investors

Case Study - Emergent Local Content Regulations: lessons from the real world

We will examine in detail some proposed local content regulations from new host countries

We will assess the relative effectiveness of other existing approaches to regulation

In sum, we will seek to agree on some markers of effective and efficient regulation

Wrap up of the 3-Day Course/Q&A

Speakers:



Jim Walton

Director of Corporate Strategy and Local Content

The Fluor Corporation



Jim Walton is a Chemical Engineer (BS Chem Eng Bucknell University, USA), with a Master of Business Administration (Pepperdine University, USA), and has completed a Stanford University Executive Business Program held in Singapore in conjunction with the National University of Singapore. He also holds a Project Management Professional Certification and a Professional Engineering License.



Harry Pastuszek

Government and Stakeholder Engagement Manager

Bechtel Corporation



Harry Pastuszek is a Bar-accredited attorney (Juris Doctor, George Mason University, USA; BA Economics, Wake Forest University, USA) with a specific focus on International Business Transactions. Mr. Pastuszek serves as Government and Stakeholder Engagement Manager - Guyana for Bechtel Corporation. He is instructing this course as an independent consultant.

Prior to rejoining Bechtel in 2022, Harry served for 8 years as Vice President, Enterprise and Community Development for PYXERA Global - one of the world's leading implementers of local content programming targeting the oil and gas industry



