2 Day Financial Statements Analysis and Interpretation Course: Make More Informed Credit and Investment Decisions (Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago - June 12-13, 2023)

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Statements Analysis and Interpretation" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this two-day live classroom-based course is to introduce participants to financial statements analysis and develop their knowledge and skills in the analysis of financial statements so that they can make more informed credit and investment decisions.

Using an interactive case study-driven approach driven from a real set of mid-tier corporate financial statements, the course:

reviews how financial statements are constructed, considering how transactions are reflected in the primary statements of profit or loss, financial position and cash flow and their interrelationships

considers the key approaches to identifying trends and relationships over time, with peers and within the financial statements

identifies and calculates key financial ratios to assist in the analysis

develops skills in identifying unusual relationships between operating profit and operating cash flow

Throughout the course we will be referring to a real-world case study company reporting under IFRS and applying the techniques learned to analyse its financial statements.

The course will include a wide range of learning and development approaches including:

Lecture-based presentations

Practice case studies

Reviews of relevant financial statements

Group exercises and discussions

Expert tutor inputs

Please note that the content of this course is specific to the analysis of mid-sized corporate entities and does not cover the analysis of financial services ones.

Having an understanding of financial statements and their analysis is a key skill for many business applications whether this be for credit control, lending, assessing the financial stability of suppliers, evaluating internal business performance, analysing the results of rival businesses or seeking investment opportunities.

This course will develop an understanding and provide a structure that can be used for the financial analysis of corporates:

Describe the statements of financial position (balance sheet), financial performance (profit or loss), cash flow and changes in equity and how they reflect transactions

Perform common sizing of financial statements

Apply the 5 stages of financial analysis

Calculate key ratios underpinning the 5 stages of financial analysis and interpret the results

Identify how different accounting policy choices will impact on results and ratios

Identify the relationship between profit, working capital and cash flow

Analysis the cash flow statement to anticipate and detect deteriorating cash flow quality

Application to real financial statements

Who Should Attend:

This course will benefit anyone who wants to develop their knowledge and skills in the understanding and analyses of financial statements information, including but not limited to:

Credit analysts

Business managers

Investment analysts

Relationship managers

Financial consultants

Internal auditors

Regulators

This course is suited to people who are new to financial statements analysis or who have on the job experience but little formal training in its application, or to those experienced in this area but looking to refresh their knowledge and skills.

Agenda:

Day 1 Financial Analysis Principles and Financial Reporting

Understand the approach to Financial Statements Analysis which will be used during the course

Discussion: the significance that different financial reporting frameworks can have

Understanding Financial Statements and Their Components

Understanding how the primary financial statements reflect transactions

Essentials of double entry

Assets, their recognition and utilisation; the concept of depreciation

Debt vs. equity

Profit and loss vs. cash flow; the relationship between sales, cost of sales and inventory

The importance of accounting policies

Case study: developing a set of financial statements and comparison to real-world financial statements

Approaches to financial statements analysis

Vertical analysis establishing the importance of key elements within the statements and common sizing to gain insight

Horizontal analysis, looking at trends over time, identifying unusual events and comparison with peers

Case study: vertical analysis of our main case study company

Financial Ratios and their Analysis

Understand the key financial ratios to use and their calculation

Be able to analyse a business, using the 5-step approach

Main features Key features of the business External (industry/economic) perspectives

Profitability and growth Profitability ratios Growth rates

Application: apply the ratios to the case study company financial statements

Day 2 Financial Ratios and their Analysis (continued)

Investment In capital Intangible assets and people

Solvency Working capital and liquidity Financial structure and leverage

Conclusions

Application: apply the ratios to the case study company financial statements

Financial Ratios and their Analysis (continued)

Investment In capital Intangible assets and people

Solvency

Analysing Working Capital

Know the importance of working capital to financial analysis and how it is measured

Measuring working capital performance

Managing working capital

Warning signs for financial analysis

Cash Flow Analysis

Construction of the cash flow statement, direct vs. indirect methods and presentation

Cleaning up the cash flows to identify sustainable operating cash flows

Critically analyse a cash flow statement and the implications for a company's financial health

Application: apply to case study company

Conclusions

Frameworks for concluding on the financial statements

Drawing together the analysis of the case study company

Identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats

Speakers:



Alan Mayo

Owner

Maltway



Alan Mayo FCA is a chartered accountant from the UK and a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors with 30 years' professional experience.



Alan began his career with PwC where he spent 10 years conducting and managing external audits in the private sector. He then spent a further 10 years as a consultant with PwC leading training programs supporting major systems and process change, predominantly in the public sector.



On leaving PwC Alan formed his own training business which he has been running for the past 15 years. During that time he has worked on a wide range of financial training projects within the private, public and not-for-profit sectors.



Alan has conducted training courses worldwide covering aspects of risk management, internal control, operational and financial control, countering risk of fraud, financial reporting and audit for numerous organisations including Shell and Government Agencies such as London Boroughs of Lambeth and Ealing Council etc.



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d5l3o7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.