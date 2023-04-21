New York, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Information Technology Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06246411/?utm_source=GNW

The global information technology market grew from $8179.48 billion in 2022 to $8852.41 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The information technology market is expected to grow to $11995.97 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The information technology (IT) market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing IT services such as computer networking, broadcasting, systems design services and information distribution technologies like television and telephones and other equipment used during the process.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The information technology market also includes sales of computers, computer peripherals and telecommunications equipment which are used in providing IT services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Information technology (IT) is the use of computers, storage, networking and other physical devices, infrastructure and processes to create, process, store, secure and exchange all forms of electronic data.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the information technology (IT) market in 2022.North America was the second largest region of the information technology market.



The regions covered in the information technology market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main type of information technology (IT) are IT services, computer hardware, telecom, and software products.Computer hardware is the physical components that a computer system requires to function and encompasses everything within a PC or laptop.



The services are used by large, small, and medium enterprises of financial services, retail and wholesale, manufacturing, healthcare and others.



The demand for cloud computing services is expected to drive the demand for IT services during the forecast period.In the cloud computing model, data is stored on the internet by a cloud computing provider, who manages and operates data storage as a service.



Many companies are now choosing applications hosted in the cloud for their day-to-day operations. For example, according to statistics provided by hostingtribunal.com, 60% of computing workloads were running in the public cloud in 2019. Similarly, 94% of enterprise workloads are expected to be processed by cloud data centers in 2021. Companies are also opting for cloud-based data storage, thus boosting the demand for IT services.



The outbreak of COVID-19 disease (COVID-19) has acted as a significant restraint on the information technology market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and employees working for these establishments faced difficulties related to infrastructure and communication owing to lockdowns imposed by governments globally, forcing them to work from home.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally, including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity, with countries entering a state of ’lock down,’ and the outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.



However, it is expected that the information technology market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Over the past five years there has been an increasing prevalence of low cost open source alternatives.Open source has become a preferred platform for developing new technology.



In the past, software publishers would open source software that was not making money, but now companies are open sourcing software to increase their presence and share in the market. Supabase, a YC-incubated startup that offers developers an open-source alternative, announced that it had raised a $6 million in funding to create new open-source tools.



The countries covered in the information technology (IT) market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The information technology (IT) market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides information technology (IT) market statistics, including information technology (IT) industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with information technology (IT) market share, detailed information technology (IT) market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the information technology (IT) industry. This information technology (IT) market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

