3 Day Practical Drilling and Blasting Master Class: Interpreting and Utilising the Industry Best Practice Rules (Dubai, United Arab Emirates - June 20-22, 2023)

Drilling and blasting is a critical process for mining, civil construction and extractive industries throughout the world. Drill and blast has the potential to make or break an operation.

This master class will deliver all the tools you need to safely and cost effectively manage and improve your drill and blast operations. These tools will help your company to enhance competitiveness, reduce overall cost and place your operation in a better position not only in the regional market but also globally.

This training workshop will deliver vital practical information on drilling, rock breaking and blasting as well as the latest advances in bulk explosives, high explosives and initiating systems which are currently emerging in the market.

You will take away calculation tools, industry best practice rules of thumb, as well as a selection of presentation slides and much more.

After completion of the workshop, Michael will also be available to assist you going forward in setting up the tools that will ensure your drill and blast delivers safe and cost effective benefits to downstream functions.

KEY BENEFITS OF ATTENDING

Interpreting and utilising the industry best practice rules on drilling and blasting

Improving understanding the mechanics of rock breaking and blasting

Exploring the latest in initiating systems innovations (electronic) and designs to optimise productivity

Optimising costs with good blast designs and quality application

Managing drill and blast data and reporting

Complying with regulations and legislation

Improving fragmentation, diggability and cast where required

Minimising ore dilution; achieving competent and stable final walls

Managing environmental requirements for ground vibration, airblast, flyrock and fumes

Who Should Attend:

Attendees who can benefit from this course include but not limited to:

Drill & Blast Engineer/Manager/Supervisor/Specialist/Foreman

GM Operations

Technical Superintendent/Manager

Mining Production Superintendent

Mining Project Manager

Mine Manager/Operators

Blasting Crew

Shot firers

Driller

Legislators and regulators

From the industries of:

Mining

Civil Construction

Development and Infrastructure

Engineering Services

Oil and Gas

Power and Utilities

Extractive industries

Environmental industries

Archaeological companies

Agenda:

DAY ONE

Morning Sessions

Introduction

What do you want to get out of this workshop?

Explosives blasting fundamentals

Understanding the fundamentals for safe and cost effective mining

Comprehending the mechanics of rock breaking

How do explosives break rock?

Mechanical properties and rock behaviour

Different explosives for different rocks

Workshop on cost effective product selection (bang for your buck)

Afternoon Session

Mine to Mill cost structures

Mine to mill mentality

Drill and blast costs

Impact of drill and blast on load, haul and primary crushing

Case Study: Impact of Drill and Blast on load and haul in medium sized gold project

Case Study: Impact of Drill and Blast on primary crushing in larger scale copper project

DAY TWO

Morning Session

Principles of blast design

Drill parameters and selection

Is bigger better?

Quality, Quality, Quality

Determining cost effective drill and blast parameters for mine to mill mentality

Case Study: Developing cost effective blast design in medium size copper project

Principles of initiation design

Initiation products and cost structures

Electronics vs nonelectrics

Timing vs fragmentation

Timing vs Throw

Using timing to minimise ore dilution

Afternoon Session

Case study: Using timing to improve productivity (fragmentation and diggability)

Case Study: Using timing to minimise dilution in a low grade, narrow vein gold project

Environmental and sensitive area blasting

The cost of compliance in a competitive market

Productivity vs environmental

DAY THREE

Morning Session

Environmental and sensitive area blasting

Minimising blast fumes

Case Study: Blasting adjacent to live LNG plant and indigenous heritage

Case Study: Getting it wrong

Specialised Blasting Techniques

Controlled Blasting for final wall/perimeter control

Presplitting/Line Drilling

Buffer/Trim Blasting

Initiation timing for controlled blasting

Case Study: Final wall control in medium sized gold project

Case Study: Final Wall control in large copper project

Afternoon Session

Specialised Blasting Techniques

Airdeck and stemming deck charging

Oversize and secondary breakage

Open Forum/review

Wrap Up: In summary

Speakers:



Michael Smith

Drill and Blast Consultant and Trainer

Neoedge



Michael Smith is a professional mining engineer and a ticketed shotfirer with over 35 years of experience in the drill and blast industry. He graduated from Ballarat School of Mines with a bachelor degree in Mining Engineering in the mid 1980's. He then spent 3 years as a handheld miner gaining valuable practical experience in all aspects of drill and blast underground.



Following this, Michael went to work for ICI Explosives based in Victoria, Australia. Over the next 10 years, he worked in a variety of roles inclusing Drill and Blast Engineer for quarries and open cuts, Underground Specialist developing new products for the underground market and Business Manager for South Australia and Tasmania.



During that time, Michael also carried out consultative work for ICI Explosives, most notably providing expertise in converting key ICI customers from nitroglycerine based explosives to emulsion based explosives in the Australian and North American/Canadian markets and introducing packaged emulsions and bulk emulsions into the Asian tunneling and mining markets.



In 1998, Michael left ICI Explosives and set up MJS Mining Services to provide quality and professional consulting and training service to the mining, civil construction and extractive drill and blast industries both domestically and internationally. Michael has been Principal Consultant and Managing Director of MJS Mining for the past 18 years. Highlights include onsite involvement in the Beaconsfield mine rescue, solving diverse blasting issues both underground and on the surface throughout the world.



Michael has facilitated in over 180 training courses, workshops and conferences and has been involved in over 3000 blast on the surface and underground over the past 35 years.



