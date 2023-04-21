New York, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Media Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06243814/?utm_source=GNW





The global media market grew from $2,195.19 billion in 2022 to $2,371.64 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The media market is expected to grow to $3,200.17 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The media market includes revenues earned by entities by offering television and radio programs, motion pictures, and commercials, along with video and audio recordings, games, and publications.Examples of revenues are license fees, subscriptions, and payments for advertising.



The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods



Media is the means or communication tool through which information, educational, entertainment, data, or promotional messages are disseminated.



North America was the largest region in the media market in 2022.Africa is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the media report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of media are tv and radio broadcasting, film and music, information services, web content, search portals, social media, print media, cable, and other subscription programming.Print media refers to paper publications that are being circulated in the form of physical editions of books, magazines, journals, and newsletters.



The different revenue models include subscription, advertisement, sponsorship, others and involve various applications such as wired, wireless.



Virtual reality (VR) is increasingly being adopted by the TV and radio broadcasting industry to create a potential impact on audiences.Live events such as sports and music are expected to boost the demand for VR adoption during the forecast period, by helping audiences to connect with major events through a dynamic environment.



For example, NextVR, a virtual reality platform for delivering live content, streamed Daytona 500 and a democratic debate.It also partnered with an events company Live Nation to broadcast live music to music fans worldwide.



The rise in demand for VR content is expected to drive the market going forward.



The outbreak of COVID-19 disease (COVID-19) has acted as a significant restraint on some of the media markets in 2020 as businesses were disrupted due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity and restricted movement of goods and services with countries entering a state of ’lock down’.



The outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, many media markets have been unaffected or benefited from this as they transmit their content remotely through digital channels. It is expected that the media market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy



Autonomous drones are becoming popular among mainstream and indie film and video makers as they enhance film viewing experience cost-effective, lightweight, and reduce risks associated with cranes and cable cams during filmmaking.Autonomous drones are flying gadgets equipped with multiple rotors, a built-in high-resolution camera, and algorithms for capturing videos and pictures.



It offers a 360-degree experiential recording experience with minimum human intervention.They are used to capture aerial shots, taking footage and images without having a cameraman on an actual helicopter.



For instance, Major companies offering autonomous drones are DJI, Parrot, Yuneec, Kespry, Insitu, and EHANG.



The countries covered in the media market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The media market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides media market statistics, including media industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a media market share, detailed media market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the media industry. This media market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

