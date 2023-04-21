Stationary Robots Market Expected to Witness Significant Growth in the Coming Years

Westford, USA, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Stationary Robots Market will attain a value of USD 130.5 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 38.68% over the forecast (2022-2030). Stationary robots are an essential facilitator for the industrial sector because they have the most flexible mobility of all the robot arm kinds and can be extremely powerful and capable of lifting big objects. In addition to being stable, Cartesian robots have a straightforward control scheme and can precisely lift huge things with all three axes depending on the model. In comparison to other robotic arms, stationary robotic arms are more expensive, complicated, and slower. As a result, they might need to be enclosed. Furthermore, the stationary robots can only move the head and cannot rotate due to the firm base and stiffness that restricts their use.

Cylindrical, Cartesian, spherical, parallel, robotics arms and SCARA are just a few examples of the numerous types of stationary robots. The stationary robots can change their environment by changing the location and orientation of end result. Cartesian robots are the type that are utilized in industries most frequently. Instead of rotating, these robots move in a single direction. These three sliding joints may move up and down, in and out, and back and forth. Since stationary robots have a particular mechanical configuration, they offer a streamlined control approach. The common use of these robots is in computer numerical control (CNC) machines, which are used for milling, drilling, and other activities.

Stationary Robots come in varieties, including computerized machine tools, robotic arms, industrial robots, welding robots and computer numerical control; stationary robots are becoming increasingly common. For production, welding, cutting and drilling procedures, they are enormously used by a wide range of professionals.

Prominent Players in Stationary Robots Market

AeroVironment Inc.

Ava Robotics Inc.

BAE Systems

Boston Dynamics

Knightscope, Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Northrop Grumman Corporation.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

SMP Robotics

The Material Handling and Sorting Segment is Anticipated to Increase Due to the High Demand of Material Handling Systems

The material handling and sorting segment held the most significant global market share for stationary robots for its industrial advantages. Robot adoption is primarily driving this market due to the increased need for material handling systems in manufacturing operations and warehousing stationery.

During the forecast period, North America is anticipated to increase at the fastest CAGR. The growing adoption of stationary robot technology in North America is a major driver to the regional growth. In the past five years, automation has doubled across North America and also, a number of operators are making significant investments to offer customers goods and services at a low cost, which is anticipated to increase demand for stationary robots in the area.

Security and Surveillance Segment Is Expanding at the Fastest Rate Due to the Growing Security Threat Concerns

The demand for stationary robots in the security and surveillance segment is anticipated to rise dramatically in the coming years as the necessity for improved security measures continues to develop. This segment is anticipated to expand steadily due to technological improvements, and an increase in the use of automation and robotics. Increased accuracy and efficiency, ongoing monitoring and surveillance, less manual labour and greater security for security workers are a few of the major advantages of using stationary robots in security and surveillance.

Asia is anticipated to have the largest global market share for Stationary Robots in 2021, followed by Europe. The existence of a leading market, growing industrialization, and an increase in automation firms such as Gemalto NV, ARM Holdings and others are vital variables during this forecast period.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Stationary Robots market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Stationary Robots Market

In March 2022, Bosch Rexroth acquired most of Kassow Robotics, a Danish company that creates 7-axis collaborative robotic arms. According to Bosch, the acquisition allows it to provide complete solutions, particularly for the consumer goods and mobility sectors, which include semiconductor and battery manufacture. With five cobots in its lineup, Kassow offers sizes ranging from 850mm to 1800mm and weights weighing 5kg to 18kg.

In March 2023, AI Startup eYs3D launched computer-vision based image processing capabilities and named it as XINK that aims at providing cost-effective solution for developers to develop robots in various fields such as industrial, retail, manufacturing. This is facilitated with several features and enhanced capabilities

Key Questions Answered in Stationary Robots Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

