Global Single Cell Oil Market is Likely to Witness Revenue of US$ 914.52 Billion, at a CAGR of 25.65% by the Forecast Period Ending 2033 | Data Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The single cell oil market size is anticipated to garner astronomical growth from 2023 to 2033. According to the research report published by Future Market Insights, the global market is predicted to cross a valuation of US$ 93.23 billion in 2023. It is likely to hit a valuation of US$ 914.52 billion by 2033. The market is projected to exhibit a monumental CAGR of 25.65% from 2023 to 2033.



Single-celled microorganisms including fungus, algae, and bacteria are used to generate single cell oils through the fermentation process. These microorganisms are genetically modified or chosen for their capacity to synthesize large quantities of lipids. Oils are then created from these lipids.

Single cell oils are viewed as sustainable and renewable oil sources. Wastewater, agricultural waste, and other feedstocks can be used to generate them. They are used widely in the industrial, food and beverage, and animal feed industries. Due to their environmental friendliness, single cell oils are predicted to see an increase in demand as people become concerned about biodiversity loss and sustainability.

Concerns about sustainability have significantly grown during the last few years. Single cell oils are becoming popular as consumers, companies, and governments all around the world place an emphasis on sustainability to lessen their total environmental effects. They are regarded as oil sources that are sustainable and abundant. Their demand as an active component in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and infant food industries is being driven by their abundance of vital nutrients.

The increasing demand for single cell oils is also being fueled by consumers' growing awareness of their health advantages.

Key Takeaways from Single Cell Oil Market:

In 2018, the global market size stood at nearly US$ 29.77 billion.

In 2022, the market witnessed astronomical growth, accounting for US$ 74.20 billion.

The fungal microorganisms segment is anticipated to register a remarkable CAGR of 18% from 2023 to 2033.

The bio-fuel feedstock segment generated nearly US$ 9 billion in 2022 due to its high production rates.

Asia Pacific single cell oils market is anticipated to witness colossal growth during the forecast period, exhibiting an impressive CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2033.



Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

A new line of fish oil made from Norwegian herring was introduced by Grontvedt, a manufacturer of sustainable marine goods, in February 2023. The new product has no flavor or odor and is abundant in cetoleic acid.

In August 2022, researchers from the United States and Japan created a brand-new sample pre-treatment technique based on the digestion of water droplet oils. Effective protein recovery is probably possible with this new technique.

Protein innovator Calysta and animal nutrition leader Adisseo partnered to form Calysseo and launch FeedKind in June 2022. FeedKind is the world’s first industrial-scale facility that might produce FeedKind Aqua protein. This new functional sustainable protein is a high-quality seafood that is aimed to reduce environmental pressure.



Top key players in the global single cell oils market are Cargill Incorporated , DIC Corporation , Xiamen huison Biotech Co. Ltd. , Royal DSM NV , Alltech , Cellana Inc. , Georlich Pharma GmbH and others.

Key Segments

By Microorganisms:

Bacteria

Yeast

Microalgae

Fungal

By Application:

Bio-Fuel Feedstock

Fish Oil Substitute

Functional Oils

Animal Feed

Infant Formulae

Pharmaceutical Products

Aquaculture



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



