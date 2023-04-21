3 Day Operations Management Course: How to be Successful in These Changing Times (Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago - May 17-19, 2023)

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Operations Management in Changing Times" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Operations management is an area of business concerned with the production of goods and services and involves the responsibility of ensuring that business operations are efficient in terms of using as little resource as needed and effective in terms of meeting customer requirements. It is concerned with managing the process that converts inputs (in the forms of materials, labour and energy) into outputs (in the form of goods and services).

To perform this function effectively, Operations Managers need to fulfil a number of responsibilities, for examples:

Aligning the operation's strategy to the company strategy - developing a clear vision of how the operations should support the company's long-term objectives; it also means translating goals into implications for performance objectives in terms of quality, speed, dependability, flexibility and cost.

Deploying the operations strategy - operations management is often characterised by the need to make decisions both frequently and quickly, so it is necessary to have a framework to guide decision making; that is the role of operations strategy.

Designing the company's services and processes - in the service sector the product is often a process, the design of which, often, falls into the domain of operations management. In manufacturing sectors processes are designed to prepare a product for market.

Planning & controlling the operation - is the activity of deciding what the operation's resources should be doing, then making sure they do it and as efficiently as possible.

Improving the performance of operations - continuous improvement is the responsibility of all operations managers with a focus on improving quality and reducing costs. The overall aim of this course is to provide delegates with relevant insights, allow delegates to explore key aspects of operations management and help them improve their impact and value as an operations manager in current fast changing times.

Learning Objectives

By the end of the programme, you will be able to:

Explain the purpose of operations management and how to align operations management strategies with the organisation's strategy (Operational Excellence)

Outline the approach for aligning the operation to meet the needs and expectations of the customer both internal and external (Service Excellence)

Demonstrate an ability to use a number of tools and techniques to improve the performance of key business processes (Process Excellence)

Describe a number of approaches to improve the effectiveness of the human resource (Performance Excellence)

Appreciate alternative organisational structures to deliver improved customer service while delivering greater efficiencies (Organisational Excellence)

Who Should Attend:

It is not only for operations managers or factory managers who run operations; all managers in all sectors run some form of operation, for example: a finance manager's operation processes invoices and other financial transactions, an HR manager's operation processes recruitment, so if you are responsible for the management of processes then you are an operations manager.

It is designed for all managers: senior, middle, first line and supervisors in all sectors including: manufacturing, energy, financial services, healthcare, government departments, etc.

Agenda:

Day One

Administration, introduction, course objectives & methodology

Operations Management

Exercise: what is operations management?

Establishing the operations vision and mission;

Operations management responsibility for process management;

The prime activities of operations management;

The model of operations management

The Strategic Role of Operations Management

The role of the operations function in developing and executing strategy

The operations performance objectives;

Operations Improvement

Exercise: simulating a business process;

Review of the Exercise;

The 7 classic wastes + 6 more

The Toyota Production System

The foundations of the system: line balancing, standard work, total productive maintenance and the value stream, which leads to operational stability;

The three pillars of the Toyota Production System: Just in Time (JIT) How to use Takt Time to control production Exercise: Calculating Takt time; Demonstration: Pull versus Push systems; Demonstration: How to achieve one-piece flow Jidoka Automatic and manual line stops; Managing the integration of people and machines; Error proofing systems; Andon - visual control systems Culture - the critical role of organisational culture



Day Two

Lean Operations

The Lean philosophy and the five principles of Lean Operations;

Specifying value and the value stream;

The benefits of process mapping;

The process of mapping a business process;

Exercise: SIPOC mapping, Process Sequence mapping, Spaghetti mapping and Value stream mapping;

The application of Single Minute Exchange of Die to your business processes

A System for Workplace Organisations

The 5S system

Exercise: developing a product and creating a process to build it

The Deming Cycle

Quality Planning and Control

How is quality defined?

Special cause and common cause variation;

Exercise: how to calculate standard deviation;

Introduction to the Case Study company;

Deploying control charts to monitor business processes in the Case Study company;

Data collection and sampling tools;

Exercise: constructing a control chart using data from

the Case Study company;

Calculating process capability and sigma scores

Process Improvement in the Case Study Company

Feedback systems to inform improvement activities;

Establishing improvement priorities;

Exercise: deploying tools and techniques to deliver business improvement;

Action Planning: Exploring how to transfer learning to the workplace

Day Three

Manpower Planning & Control - The Human Side of the Enterprise

Understanding the drivers of performance;

The purpose of Performance Appraisal;

The contributions of Industrial Psychology to management thinking;

The key to motivating people at work;

Exploring alternative approaches to people Management - examples from the case study company

Job Design and Work Organisation for Operations Managers

What is job design?

Key factors to consider designing operations jobs;

How to identify the primary job characteristics of operations roles;

Developing guidelines for job redesign;

How ergonomics and environmental conditions inform job design

Action Planning: Exploring how to transfer learning to the workplace

Speakers:



Alan Power

Award Winning General Manager



Alan Power is an international corporate management trainer and consultant with over 30 years experience working in the UK service sector. He has a passion for operation excellence and is an expert in developing and deploying business improvement strategies including Lean and Six Sigma.



In the early years of his career, he was a highly successful corporate trainer who led several initiatives to establish world-class corporate training capabilities for his employers. Today, he is able to draw on that experience when designing, developing and delivering corporate training programmes for his international clients.



Later in his career, he became an advocate of Quality Management and, as a consequence, led a number of initiatives to introduce quality management strategies for his employer. This interest resulted in his appointment to a role as General Manager for a banking division, an appointment he used to demonstrate the many business benefits of adopting quality management and operation excellence strategies.

His experience during this time forms the foundation of the case studies he uses today to illustrate quality management and operation excellence strategies during his training programmes. The success of his approach was demonstrated when the division he led won several awards.



Alan's final appointment in his corporate sector career was as Head of Quality Policy & Strategy, a head office role that gave him responsibility for deploying Business Excellence strategies throughout an organization that employed over 86,000 staff. During this period he launched initiatives that today have resulted in his ex-employer becoming one of the leading practitioners of Lean Six Sigma in the UK.



In 2003 Alan set up his own management consultancy, MPOWER (UK) Ltd. offering training and consultancy in Service Excellence, Lean Operations and Six Sigma, in the UK, the Middle East and further afield.



