Services Global Market Report 2023

The global services market grew from $13,978.41 billion in 2022 to $15,223.84 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The services market is expected to grow to $20,650.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%.



The services market consists of revenue earned by entities by providing services to equipment and machinery repairing, promoting or administering religious activities, grant making, advocacy, and providing dry-cleaning and laundry services, personal care services, death care services, pet care services, photofinishing services, and temporary parking services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Services refer to transactions between a buyer and a seller without transferring any physical goods or commodities, involving the use of resources, experience, skill, ingenuity, and intelligence. It mainly involves the use of resources, experience, skill, ingenuity, and intelligence.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the services market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in the services market.



The regions covered in the services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of services include Civic Services, Real Estate, Leasing, Commercial Services, Personal Services, and Repair and Maintenance.Civic service is defined as a structured period of significant engagement and commitment to the local, national, or international community that is acknowledged and recognized by society, with little or no monetary recompense to the individual.



The components including hardware, software, and service. The different modes include online and offline.



Rapid advances in technology are expected to drive innovation in different sectors of the services industry, thus driving the market during the forecast period.Areas of rapid technological change included electronic equipment, automobiles, and electronics, which in turn will lead to an increase in services for that equipment.



Furthermore, technologies such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics are increasingly being used, resulting in higher productivity, lower operating costs, and higher margins.Lower operating costs lead to higher margins, this allows companies to increase product portfolio and enter new markets by making investments made through cost savings.



IoT applications are also being integrated into services to enable services such as remote monitoring, and central feedback systems, and to offer other services. These factors are expected to drive the services market going forward.



The outbreak of COVID-19 disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the services market in 2020 as the need for services offered by these establishments declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America, and Asia.Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of ’lockdown’ and the outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.



However, it is expected that the services market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



With companies focusing on core business operations, automated billing systems are widely being used to minimize billing errors and reduce costs.Automated systems generate and send electronic copies of invoices directly to customers.



Automated billing systems can result in savings of 60-80% compared to traditional paper-based billing systems.Automated billing systems also enable tracking of unpaid bills, automating payment reminders and recurring invoices, managing discounts, and coupons, and creating of customized invoices.



These systems also generate real-time reports on sales, orders, and budgets that help track business performance. Some of the popular automated billing systems include Zoho Invoice, QuickBooks, Invoice2go, and Intacct.



The countries covered in the services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides services market statistics, including services industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a services market share, detailed services market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the services industry. This services market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

