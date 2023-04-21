3 Day Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Management Master Class: Analysis of EPC Contracts and Their Role in the Project Life-Cycle (Dubai, United Arab Emirates - May 23-25, 2023)

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Management Master Class" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course provides an in-depth analysis of EPC contracts, their interface with other project documents and their role in the project life-cycle.

It discusses key risk allocation issues, the structuring of the contract in a project financing context and examines a contract precedent clause-by-clause. Course participants will be introduced to the key terms and negotiation issues in EPC arrangements, the role and incorporation of technical details, and the impact of project specifications in EPC arrangements.

This course will:

Give you a comprehensive tool kit of what EPC contracts look like, what are the major terms and perspectives of owners, contractors and lenders

Guide you to be familiar with what the major areas of dispute may be during the construction phase and how to manage them

Cover the key commercial and technical issues in the construction market today

James has vast experience of EPC contracts and can answer literally any question on the subject - this makes the course extremely interactive for those who want to explore any subject a little further and in any level of detail.

Who Should Attend:

This course has been designed specifically for the professionals, management and legal officers of entities in the energy, mining and construction industries, and anybody who has a current or planned infrastructure project or an interest in the same (such as financial institutions or project sponsors), including:

Executive Directors, Commercial Directors

General Counsel and legal department

Heads of department: Contract management and administration; Project finance; Procurement; Operations and facilities management

Government agencies

Agenda:

Day 1

EPC & EPCM, Bankability, Contract Admin, FIDIC

Session 1: Tips on Contractual Risk Allocation, Bankability and EPC Contracts

Part 1 - Project Delivery Models: risk factors and the structure and specificities of all the major project delivery models used in construction projects

Part 2 - FIDIC Conditions of Contract for Engineering Procurement and Construction / Turnkey Projects: This session will discuss the structure and key clauses of, and risk allocation under one the most commonly used turnkey model form contracts in international projects, the FIDIC Silver Book

Session 2: Bankability Issues and Project Structuring

Part 1 - Bankability Issues and Project Structuring: the current market on contractual risk allocation and bankability

Part 2 - Export Credit Agencies and their role in construction projects

Part 3 - Interplay between Construction Contracts and Finance and Security Documents in Project Financing: a detailed analysis of the relationship between the contractual framework of construction contracts and the financing of construction projects

Session 3: Discussion on Split EPC Contracts, EPCM Contracts and Multi Prime

Part 1 - EPCM Contracting: structure, key features and specificities

Part 2 - Case study on EPCM Model

Session 4: Administering EPC Contracts

Construction Contract Administration: documents, actors and legal considerations involved in construction projects and with a particular focus on variations to the scope of work

Session 5: Letter Writing Workshop

Participants will study on various types of claim letters, write responses and learn best strategies for responding to claims.

Day 2

Dispute Resolution, Clause Drafting, Claims, Local Law

Session 1: Dispute Resolution Options in International Projects

Part 1 - Key Areas of Disputes and Dispute Resolution Options: they key areas for dispute in construction projects, including defective work, cost and time overruns, liquidated damages and calls on performance bonds. It will also look at the characteristics of the all the main dispute resolution forums

Part 2 - Multi-Party Arbitration Agreements and Split Contracts: the mechanisms, characteristics and specificities

Session 2: Managing Claims

Managing Claims in International Projects: the key considerations to take into account when claims arise in construction projects such as evidentiary issues, enforcement, securities and cross-cultural challenges

Session 3: Local Law Issues in Emerging Markets

Cultural and Political Issues in Emerging Markets: key considerations relevant to construction projects in emerging markets

Session 4: Practical Exercise: Dispute Resolution Clause Drafting Exercise

Participants will work in groups to draft enforceable dispute resolution clauses for a variety of project types and scenarios.

Day 3

English Law Conepts, Review of EPC All Key Issues

Session 1: English Law Concepts in the Civil Law Countries

Part 1 - English law concepts: pivotal English law concepts and their application in civil law countries

Part 2 - Key Commercial Terms in EPC Contracts and Bankability Issues: what makes an EPC contract 'bankable' and other lenders' key concerns in construction projects

Session 2: Clause by Clause Discussion of Contract Precedent

(Note: This Clause by Clause Discussion at this Session will be very practical, informative and take long time, to address all the key issues with complex EPC contracts.)

Speakers:



James Bremen

Partner

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan UK LLP



James has vast experience in the world's largest and most complex construction projects. He has worked in over 25 countries on both project documentation and on both project documentation and claim resolution (including as Counsel in some of the world's largest construction arbitrations under all the procedural rules) in the power, oil and gas, and major infrastructure sectors.



He is considered one of the world's leading lawyers in major projects (and project disputes) in emerging markets (IFLR, Chambers Global, Super Lawyers, Guide to the World's Leading Construction Lawyers). He has over a decade's experience in advising on matters worldwide on major infrastructure projects and disputes, as well as regularly representing clients in many emerging markets, in particular in Africa, UAE, the State of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and the CIS countries.



He also lectures the subject "International Energy Construction Contracts" in the LLM degree at the University of Westminster.



Awards



Leading Practitioner in Chambers Global for many years. He is "first-class, he's our preferred lawyer on arbitrations" (Chambers Global 2020). Listed in World's Leading Construction Lawyers and Who's Who Legal Construction.



Accolades



Clients comment on the "wealth of experience and insight" he brings on complex projects . (Chambers Global 2014) He is "peerless in his knowledge and tactical awareness" (Legal 500 UK 2022) "Vast experience on the international scene" and "breadth of expertise"; "Global Thought Leader in Construction in 2020" (Who's Who Legal)



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2kctpb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.