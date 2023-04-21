Christian Dior: 2022 Dividend

| Source: Christian Dior SE Christian Dior SE

Paris, FRANCE

Paris, April 21st, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

2022 DIVIDEND

 

 

At the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting of Christian Dior held on Thursday, April 20th, 2023, approval was given for the payment of a dividend for financial year 2022 of 12 Euros per share.

 

Taking into account the 5 Euros paid on Monday, December 5th, 2022, the balance amounts to 7 Euros ; it will be paid on Thursday, April 27th, 2023. The last trading day with dividend rights is Monday, April 24th, 2022.

 

This financial release is available on our website www.dior-finance.com.

 

 

Attachment


Attachments

Christian-Dior-Dividend-2022 EN