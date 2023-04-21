Learn how Omnichannel Communications can Transform your KOL Relationships

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Choosing the Right Channel Mix to Maximise KOL Engagement" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Know how omnichannel communications can transform your KOL relationships

Effectively engaging with KOLs is critical to pharma's business and digital communications has become central to building these relationships. But the rapid growth in the number of digital channels has saturated the market leading to KOL digital fatigue.

Key Questions Answered

How can you punch through the noise to really get your messages to KOLs?

What are KOLs expectations?

Which channels are effective?

How can you measure channel performance?

What does a good omnichannel strategy look like?

Key Topics Covered:

Subject synopsis

Research methodology and objectives

Key insights summary

Issues and insights

Factors aiding channel selection Issue summary Questions Key insights Supporting quotes Intelligence exhibits

Selecting complementary channels Issue summary Questions Key insights Supporting quotes Intelligence exhibits

KPIs for measuring the individual and combined impact of channels Issue summary Questions Key insights Supporting quotes Intelligence exhibits

Resources for selecting the right channels Issue summary Questions Key insights Supporting quotes

Emerging opportunities and challenges Issue summary Questions Key insights Supporting quotes



Companies Mentioned

AstraZeneca

Doximity

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Google

Myspace

Novartis

Sanofi

Sermo

Zoom

