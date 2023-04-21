Learn how Omnichannel Communications can Transform your KOL Relationships

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Choosing the Right Channel Mix to Maximise KOL Engagement" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report delivers expert insights into the latest developments.
Know how omnichannel communications can transform your KOL relationships
Effectively engaging with KOLs is critical to pharma's business and digital communications has become central to building these relationships. But the rapid growth in the number of digital channels has saturated the market leading to KOL digital fatigue.
Key Questions Answered
- How can you punch through the noise to really get your messages to KOLs?
- What are KOLs expectations?
- Which channels are effective?
- How can you measure channel performance?
- What does a good omnichannel strategy look like?
Key Topics Covered:
Subject synopsis
Research methodology and objectives
Key insights summary
Issues and insights
- Factors aiding channel selection
- Issue summary
- Questions
- Key insights
- Supporting quotes
- Intelligence exhibits
- Selecting complementary channels
- Issue summary
- Questions
- Key insights
- Supporting quotes
- Intelligence exhibits
- KPIs for measuring the individual and combined impact of channels
- Issue summary
- Questions
- Key insights
- Supporting quotes
- Intelligence exhibits
- Resources for selecting the right channels
- Issue summary
- Questions
- Key insights
- Supporting quotes
- Emerging opportunities and challenges
- Issue summary
- Questions
- Key insights
- Supporting quotes
Companies Mentioned
- AstraZeneca
- Doximity
- Gilead Sciences
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Myspace
- Novartis
- Sanofi
- Sermo
- Zoom
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7cdzdw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.