Expanding Electronics Industry to Drive Growth in Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor Market

Westford, USA, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor market will attain a value of USD 10620.69 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 2.65% over the forecast (2022-2030) according to a latest report by Skyquest. The automobile industry is one of the most significant end-users to have witnessed an increased demand as a result of the development of electric vehicles. The market is anticipated to develop as a result of rising popularity of automotive grade multi-layer ceramic capacitors. The demand for multilayer ceramic capacitors is accelerating due to the increased use of electronic components in automotive systems such engines, powertrains and infotainment systems.

According to the SkyQuest, multi-layer ceramic capacitors reveals that the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) is generating a wide range of market opportunities. High-capacity MLCCs are the ideal battery for IoT devices because of their inherent dependability and endurance. Low equivalent series resistance (ESR) and inductance are features of MLCCs, which have achieved mean times between failures (MTTF) of 10,000 hours to more than 1,000,000 hours (ESL). The total number of IoT connections worldwide is anticipated to reach 5.1 billion by 2021, according to the GSMA Mobile Economy 2021.

General capacitors are available in a variety of capacitances and sizes. Consequently, the category formerly had the largest market share and will experience a significant CAGR of 12.5% till 2030. Moreover, these are commonly used due to the growing demand for general capacitors in devices including LCDs, televisions, DC-DC converters, mobile phones, game consoles, memory modules and mobile phones. Moreover, universal capacitors lessen the noise produced by electronic circuits, and their compact size makes it simple to put them in electronic devices.

Prominent Players in Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor Market

Eyang Holdings Group Co. Ltd.

Future Electronics Inc.

Kyocera Corporation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Walsin Technology Corporation

Yageo Corporation

Darfon Electronics Corp.

Kemet Corporation

Knowles Capacitors

API Technologies Corp.

The Automotive Segment is Anticipated to Increase Due to the Increased Demand of IoT Devices

The automotive segment was considered to be the largest shareholder during the forecast period. A significant market driver is anticipated to emerge from the growing use of multilayer ceramic capacitors in automotive electronic components such powertrains, car chassis and infotainment systems. Multi-layer ceramic capacitors with a wide range of voltage options, package sizes and capacitance values have been developed expressly for automotive applications as a result of this trend by a number of firms. Multi-layer ceramic capacitors are utilized in automotive applications in harsh conditions such as high temperature, high humidity and high power.

North America is anticipated to experience the highest demand for IoT devices. In-car infotainment systems, smart wearables, home IoT devices, security cameras, smart entertainment devices and other smart gadgets are all connected by IoT devices. As a result, systems can cooperate and communicate with one another to improve productivity and lower operational expenses. The utilization of IoT devices has given rise to several applications throughout time, and it is anticipated that this will further boost the need for MLCCs.

Electronic Segment Is Expanding at the Fastest Rate Due to the Increasing Reliability

During the forecast period, the electronic segment has the second-largest market share. Power is stored and reliably transferred to active components such as semiconductors (APs and ICs) via multilayer ceramic capacitors, enabling the chip to function continuously. To keep parts like semiconductors from being harmed, multi-layer ceramic capacitors ensure a steady power supply.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the largest market share. The Electric Vehicle Global Sale Database estimates that from 2020 to 2021, the Chinese EV market increased by 165%. The proportion of multi-layer ceramic capacitors utilized in Asia Pacific vehicles grew at a faster rate. The commercial rollout of 5G communication technology has boosted the demand for high performance and high reliability.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor market has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor Market

In January 2022, TDK (Japan) announced that it had created an industry-first recycling method that repurposes PET films used in the production of multilayer ceramic capacitors. Recycled PET film reduces CO2 emissions by roughly 10% when compared to traditional PET films. In most cases, the surfaces of waste PET films from the production process of multi-layer ceramic capacitor are particularly prepared and cannot be utilized again without additional processing. They are typically thermally recycled or burned. TORAY Company, a manufacturer of PET films, uses the revolutionary TDK technology, which first cleans the surfaces of waste PET films before converting them into PET plastic (as a pellet).

In April 2022, Samsung Electro-Mechanics created high-temperature multi-layer ceramic capacitors for use in car powertrains. With a guaranteed use in an environment, the company has created 13 different types of vehicle multi-layer ceramic capacitors. Additionally, it intends to sell capacitor products to makers of automobile parts around the world.

Key Questions Answered in Multi-Layer Ceramic Capacitor Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

