Hospitality Global Market Report 2023

The global hospitality market grew from $4,390.59 billion in 2022 to $4,699.57 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The hospitality market is expected to grow to $5,816.66 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The hospitality market includes revenues earned by entities by providing accommodation and food services such as lodging and/or preparing meals, snacks, and beverages for immediate consumption.The market covers both accommodation and food services because the two activities are often combined at the same establishment.



The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Hospitality refers to the activity or business that provides services to customers in hotels, restaurants and bars.The hospitality industry includes any business where the primary source of income is the sale of food and drink or the provision of lodging.



This industry includes a wide range of service-related fields such as hotels, restaurants, bars, event planning, theme parks, transportation, cruise lines, and other tourism-related fields.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the hospitality market in 2020.North America was the second largest region in the hospitality market.



The regions covered in The hospitality market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



The main types of hospitality are non-residential accommodation services, food and beverage services.The non-residential accommodation services provide lodging or short-term accommodation for travelers, vacationers, and others.



The different ownerships include chained and standalone.



The hospitality market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global GDP growth reached 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Thus, stable economic growth is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.



The outbreak of COVID-19 disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the hospitality market in 2020 as governments globally imposed restrictions on domestic and international travel limiting the need for services offered by these establishments.COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia.Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of ’lock down’ and the outbreak had a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.



However, it is expected that the hospitality market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Hotels are using technologies that are transforming the customer experience.Some technologies are leading to significant improvements and savings in the hospitality market.



The most significant trends in this market are the use of near field communication (NFC) technology, infrared technologies, and robots.NFC gives users the ability to exchange data between devices, making mobile payments an instant, secure process.



Infrared sensors are used in hotels to address customer complaints involving housekeeping interruptions. Hotels are also using robots to deliver amenities to guest rooms and for many other functional purposes. Hotel operators are investing in systems and technologies that can automate processes and personalize the experience for guests



The countries covered in the hospitality market report are Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam.



