PENSIONMARK, A WORLD COMPANY, ENHANCES CROSS-SELL INITIATIVES WITH XPONENTIAL GROWTH SOLUTIONS ACQUISITION

SANTA BARBARA, CA, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial advisory firm Pensionmark, a World Insurance Associates LLC company, announced today that it has acquired Xponential Growth Solutions (XGS) located in San Diego, CA. XGS is an industry leader in education for plan sponsors and their employees.

Founded in 2009, XGS is an independent thought leader in the retirement benefits space dedicated to improving retirement plan management and ultimately, employee outcomes via unbiased educational workshops, certified online courses, local training events and customized tools. Serving retirement and benefit plan sponsors and fiduciaries, HR professionals and financial professionals, the firm has consistently led the industry in their ability to connect the right prospects to the right advisors.

“This acquisition is yet another example of our unwavering commitment to deliver solutions that help our financial advisors grow their businesses,” said Mike Woods, president of Pensionmark. “We are excited to welcome the XGS team and know they will be an invaluable part of the Pensionmark growth suite of services that includes technology, tools and resources that empower lead generation, cross selling, sales enablement and marketing initiatives.”

“Our specialized product offering and commitment to service excellence are a great fit with Pensionmark,” said Jon Freye, managing director of XGS. “We look forward to joining the team and delivering solutions that make a difference for our advisor network, their clients, and the plan sponsor community.”

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed more than 190 acquisitions and serves its clients from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

About Pensionmark, A World Company

The Pensionmark Financial Group network represents more than 345 advisors and staff across 67 U.S. locations with thousands of retirement plan and wealth management clients. The Pensionmark network of retirement professionals includes defined contribution, defined benefit, terminal funding, not-for-profit, wealth management and executive/deferred compensation specialists. For more information, please visit www.pensionmark.com.

Pensionmark Financial Group, LLC (Pensionmark) is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Pensionmark is affiliated through common ownership with Pensionmark Securities, LLC (member SIPC).

About Xponential Growth Solutions

Xponential Growth Solutions delivers retirement and benefits events and workshops, specialized fiduciary training courses for plan sponsors and advisors, custom plan evaluation and connections and industry resources and tools to professionals across the retirement plan management spectrum. For more information, please visit www.xgrowthsolutions.com.