Global Smart Airports Strategic Business Report 2023: A $40+ Billion Market by 2030 - Elevating Passenger Experience through Connected, Intelligent, Digitized, and Personalized Solutions

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Airports: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Smart Airports Market to Reach $40.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Airports estimated at US$16.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Terminal Side, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.4% CAGR and reach US$25.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Airside segment is readjusted to a revised 13.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR
The Smart Airports market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 10% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Pandemic Impact on Smart Airports Market
- Amidst the Pandemic, Technology Adoption in Airports Gains Importance
- COVID-19 Outbreak Drives Airports to Invest in Touchless Processes
- Evolving Technological Priorities for Airport in the Post-Pandemic Era
- An Introduction to Smart Airports
- Applications of Smart Airports
- Smart Airport Technologies: An Overview
- An Evolutionary Scan of Airport Infrastructure Models
- Smart Airports: Elevating Passenger Experience through Connected, Intelligent, Digitized, and Personalized Solutions
- Smart Airports Enable Comfortable, Effortless, Seamless and Stress-free Smart Journeys
- Airports Witness Digital Transformation
- Major Digital Technologies for Smart Airports Summarized
- Security: Prime Feature in Smart Airports
- Myriad Benefits of Smart Airports over Traditional Airports Drive Widespread Adoption of Intelligent Airport Solutions
- Key Challenges Faced by Traditional Airports
- Smart Airports Provide Intelligent Data for Improving Airport Profitability
- Smart Airports Transform Travel Experience of Passengers
- Technology to Overwhelm Passengers in the Airport of the Future
- Global Market Outlook
- Prominent Trends Defining Ascent of Global Smart Airport Market
- Technology Feast Adding Dynamism to Global Smart Airport Market
- Terminal-Side Upgrades Dominate Smart Airports Spending
- Developed Regions Lead, Developing Markets to Spearhead Future Growth
- Competition
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Surging Air Travel and Increase in Passenger Traffic: The Fundamental Growth Driver
- Factors Impacting Adoption of Intelligent Technologies in Airports
- Recovery in Commercial Aviation Sector Presents Opportunities
- Growing Investments in Airport IT Infrastructure Drive Healthy Growth in Spending on Smart Airports
- Why Investments in Smart Airports are Important?
- Passenger Self Service Processes Dominate Airport Investments
- Cloud Services Remain the Preferred ICT Technology for Airport Investments
- Focus on Smart City Projects to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of Smart Airport Solutions
- Emergence of Digital Passenger with Mobile Device Connectivity: The Most Important Enabler of Smart Airport Technologies
- Productivity Gains to Catalyze Implementation of Mobile Technology
- All-time Connectivity: The Essential Requirement for Enhancing Passenger Experience
- Dynamic Resource Allocation through Technology Adoption
- Airports Offer Innovative Mobile-based Services for the Always-Connected Traveler
- Mobile Apps for Efficient Information Dissemination
- Mobile Capabilities for Collection and Sharing of Actionable Information
- Smart Airports Use Social Media for Direct Engagement with the Digital Passenger
- Proliferation of Smart, Connected Mobile Devices Drive Digital Passengers Growth
- Data Security and System Integration: Key Challenges for Airports in Tapping Intended Value
- Internet of Things (IoT) Technology Promises Huge Benefits for the Market
- Smart Airport Architecture through Integration of RFID and IoT
- IoT-Enabled Beacons Offer Vast Prospective Applications
- Rising Popularity of Smart Self-Service Airport Processes Drive Market Penetration
- Self Check-in Kiosks Significantly Reduce Passenger Waiting Times
- Self-Service Boarding Gates Eliminate Long Queues
- Common Use Self-Service Kiosks (CUSS) Cut Down Staffing Costs for Airports
- Baggage Handling at Airports Becomes Smart, Bodes Well for the Market
- Smart Technologies Aid in Reducing Baggage Mishandling Rates
- IATA's Resolution 753 Necessitates Continuous Baggage Monitoring & Tracking
- Biometrics: A Vital Technology for Achieving Airport Automation
- Installations of Fingerprint Recognition & Advanced Palm Print Technology Gain Traction
- 3D Face Recognition to Drive Facial Recognition Biometrics Use for Traveler Verification
- Iris Biometrics Witness Increasing Popularity at Prominent Airports
- Mounting Security Risks & Need to Reduce Congestion Drives Demand for Biometric Automated Border Controls and e-Gates
- Need to Address Privacy Challenges Drives Adoption of Smart Airport Security Technologies
- Persistent Terror Threat Provides Impetus to Airport Security Market
- Cybersecurity Threats and Means to Tackle
- Airport Security to Benefit from Biometric Smart Gates
- Smart Technologies Promote Diversification of Revenue Generation for Airports
- Smart Airports Offer Luxury Brand Experience to Travelers
- Data Generated by Smart Airports Provides New Revenue Generation Opportunities for Operators
- Investments in Smart Airport-Related Sensor Technologies Lend Traction to Market Growth
- Wearable Technology: The Next Big Thing for Smart Airports Implementation
- Growing Prominence of Advanced Wireless Technologies in Smart Networks Favors Market Demand
- Extensive Applications of Business Intelligence Solutions Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Growth
- BI Solutions: Playing a Prominent Role in Deriving Value from Information
- Business Intelligence Solutions for Collaborative Decision Making at Airports
- Smart Airports to Take-off with Power Drive from Security Technologies
- Technology Trends Augmenting Airport Security
- IoT Security as Tower of Strength for Emerging Smart Airports
- Air Traffic Management Attains New Milestone with Remote Air Traffic Control Towers
- Smart Airports Eye Sophisticated Communications Solutions for Better Operations
- Notable Technology Trends to Play Critical Role in Development of Smart Airports
- Automation, AI, and Data Management: Game Changing Technologies for Airports of the Future
- AI Technology for Airport Turnaround Process Paves Way for Smart Airports
- Cloud Computing: Enabling Cost-Effective Transformation of Airports into Smart Airports
- Cloud Computing Advancements Drive Adoption Smart Airport Technologies
- Cloud-based IT Solutions to Deliver Efficient Airside Services
- Blockchain: A Promising Technology for Smart Airports
- Climate Change Impact and Focus on Efficiency Drives Focus onto Smart Airports
- Growing Expectations of Business Travelers Promote Technology Adoption at Airports
- Innovations & Advancements Spur Opportunities in the Smart Airports Space
- Beacons Technology Revolutionizes Passenger Travel Experience
- Smart Lighting Solutions for Smart Airports
- A Glance at Select Innovations with Potential to Transform Airport Operations
- Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Megatrends Favoring Market Growth
