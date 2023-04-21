Global Smart Airports Strategic Business Report 2023: A $40+ Billion Market by 2030 - Elevating Passenger Experience through Connected, Intelligent, Digitized, and Personalized Solutions

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Airports: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Smart Airports Market to Reach $40.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Smart Airports estimated at US$16.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Terminal Side, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.4% CAGR and reach US$25.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Airside segment is readjusted to a revised 13.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR



The Smart Airports market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.4% and 10% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 566 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $16.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact on Smart Airports Market

Amidst the Pandemic, Technology Adoption in Airports Gains Importance

COVID-19 Outbreak Drives Airports to Invest in Touchless Processes

Evolving Technological Priorities for Airport in the Post-Pandemic Era

An Introduction to Smart Airports

Applications of Smart Airports

Smart Airport Technologies: An Overview

An Evolutionary Scan of Airport Infrastructure Models

Smart Airports: Elevating Passenger Experience through Connected, Intelligent, Digitized, and Personalized Solutions

Smart Airports Enable Comfortable, Effortless, Seamless and Stress-free Smart Journeys

Airports Witness Digital Transformation

Major Digital Technologies for Smart Airports Summarized

Security: Prime Feature in Smart Airports

Myriad Benefits of Smart Airports over Traditional Airports Drive Widespread Adoption of Intelligent Airport Solutions

Key Challenges Faced by Traditional Airports

Smart Airports Provide Intelligent Data for Improving Airport Profitability

Smart Airports Transform Travel Experience of Passengers

Technology to Overwhelm Passengers in the Airport of the Future

Global Market Outlook

Prominent Trends Defining Ascent of Global Smart Airport Market

Technology Feast Adding Dynamism to Global Smart Airport Market

Terminal-Side Upgrades Dominate Smart Airports Spending

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Markets to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Air Travel and Increase in Passenger Traffic: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Factors Impacting Adoption of Intelligent Technologies in Airports

Recovery in Commercial Aviation Sector Presents Opportunities

Growing Investments in Airport IT Infrastructure Drive Healthy Growth in Spending on Smart Airports

Why Investments in Smart Airports are Important?

Passenger Self Service Processes Dominate Airport Investments

Cloud Services Remain the Preferred ICT Technology for Airport Investments

Focus on Smart City Projects to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of Smart Airport Solutions

Emergence of Digital Passenger with Mobile Device Connectivity: The Most Important Enabler of Smart Airport Technologies

Productivity Gains to Catalyze Implementation of Mobile Technology

All-time Connectivity: The Essential Requirement for Enhancing Passenger Experience

Dynamic Resource Allocation through Technology Adoption

Airports Offer Innovative Mobile-based Services for the Always-Connected Traveler

Mobile Apps for Efficient Information Dissemination

Mobile Capabilities for Collection and Sharing of Actionable Information

Smart Airports Use Social Media for Direct Engagement with the Digital Passenger

Proliferation of Smart, Connected Mobile Devices Drive Digital Passengers Growth

Data Security and System Integration: Key Challenges for Airports in Tapping Intended Value

Internet of Things (IoT) Technology Promises Huge Benefits for the Market

Smart Airport Architecture through Integration of RFID and IoT

IoT-Enabled Beacons Offer Vast Prospective Applications

Rising Popularity of Smart Self-Service Airport Processes Drive Market Penetration

Self Check-in Kiosks Significantly Reduce Passenger Waiting Times

Self-Service Boarding Gates Eliminate Long Queues

Common Use Self-Service Kiosks (CUSS) Cut Down Staffing Costs for Airports

Baggage Handling at Airports Becomes Smart, Bodes Well for the Market

Smart Technologies Aid in Reducing Baggage Mishandling Rates

IATA's Resolution 753 Necessitates Continuous Baggage Monitoring & Tracking

Biometrics: A Vital Technology for Achieving Airport Automation

Installations of Fingerprint Recognition & Advanced Palm Print Technology Gain Traction

3D Face Recognition to Drive Facial Recognition Biometrics Use for Traveler Verification

Iris Biometrics Witness Increasing Popularity at Prominent Airports

Mounting Security Risks & Need to Reduce Congestion Drives Demand for Biometric Automated Border Controls and e-Gates

Need to Address Privacy Challenges Drives Adoption of Smart Airport Security Technologies

Persistent Terror Threat Provides Impetus to Airport Security Market

Cybersecurity Threats and Means to Tackle

Airport Security to Benefit from Biometric Smart Gates

Smart Technologies Promote Diversification of Revenue Generation for Airports

Smart Airports Offer Luxury Brand Experience to Travelers

Data Generated by Smart Airports Provides New Revenue Generation Opportunities for Operators

Investments in Smart Airport-Related Sensor Technologies Lend Traction to Market Growth

Wearable Technology: The Next Big Thing for Smart Airports Implementation

Growing Prominence of Advanced Wireless Technologies in Smart Networks Favors Market Demand

Extensive Applications of Business Intelligence Solutions Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Growth

BI Solutions: Playing a Prominent Role in Deriving Value from Information

Business Intelligence Solutions for Collaborative Decision Making at Airports

Smart Airports to Take-off with Power Drive from Security Technologies

Technology Trends Augmenting Airport Security

IoT Security as Tower of Strength for Emerging Smart Airports

Air Traffic Management Attains New Milestone with Remote Air Traffic Control Towers

Smart Airports Eye Sophisticated Communications Solutions for Better Operations

Notable Technology Trends to Play Critical Role in Development of Smart Airports

Automation, AI, and Data Management: Game Changing Technologies for Airports of the Future

AI Technology for Airport Turnaround Process Paves Way for Smart Airports

Cloud Computing: Enabling Cost-Effective Transformation of Airports into Smart Airports

Cloud Computing Advancements Drive Adoption Smart Airport Technologies

Cloud-based IT Solutions to Deliver Efficient Airside Services

Blockchain: A Promising Technology for Smart Airports

Climate Change Impact and Focus on Efficiency Drives Focus onto Smart Airports

Growing Expectations of Business Travelers Promote Technology Adoption at Airports

Innovations & Advancements Spur Opportunities in the Smart Airports Space

Beacons Technology Revolutionizes Passenger Travel Experience

Smart Lighting Solutions for Smart Airports

A Glance at Select Innovations with Potential to Transform Airport Operations

Rapid Urbanization & Expanding Middle Class: Megatrends Favoring Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 58 Featured)

Amadeus IT Group SA

Ascent Technology, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Daifuku North America Holding Company

Gentrack

Honeywell Building Solutions

IBM Corp.

Indra Sistemas, S.A

NEC Corporation of America

NICE Systems Ltd.

QinetiQ Group PLC

Raytheon Company

Sabre, Inc.

Scarabee

Selex ES S.P.A

Siemens AG

SITA SA

Thales S.A.

Wipro Ltd.

