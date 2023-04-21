Bangladesh Telecoms Industry Report 2023 and Telco Transaction Database

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bangladesh Telecoms Industry Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Bangladesh Telecommunications Industry Report, 2023-2030 includes a comprehensive review of the Bengali market dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights and key trends.

This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Bangladesh telecoms industry including market sizing, 10-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G and also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

National Broadband Network Detailed Market Overview and Forecasts

Thematics/Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

Telecoms Infrastructure Review

Telco M&A Transaction Database

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Statistics

1.1 Bangladesh's Population & Households

1.2 Bangladesh's Economy

1.3 Bangladesh's GDP

2 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2015-2030

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2015-2022

2.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2021-2030

2.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2015-2030

2.4.1 Historical Telecommunications Capex Spend, 2015-2022

2.4.2 Capex to Revenue Benchmark

2.4.3 Capex to GDP Benchmark

2.4.4 Telecommunications Capex Spend Forecast, 2000-2030

3 Telecommunications Operators Profile

3.1 Grameenphone Profile

3.1.1 Grameenphone Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.2 Robi Axiata

3.2.1 Robi Axiata Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.3 Banglalink Profile

3.3.1 Banglalink Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.4 Teletalk

3.4.1 Teletalk Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.5 Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Ltd

3.5.1 BTCL Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.6 Other Players Profile

3.6.1 ADN Telecom

3.6.2 Other Broadband Providers

4 Mobile Market

4.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2015-2030

4.1.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical, 2015-2022

4.1.2 Mobile Subscribers Market Share, 2015-2022

4.1.3 Bangladesh Smartphone Share, 2022

4.1.4 Bangladesh Mobile Subscribers Forecast, 2021-2030

4.1.5 Bangladesh Mobile Subscribers by Generation Forecast, 2021-2030

4.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2015-2027

4.2.1 Historical Mobile Revenue, 2015-2022

4.2.1 Mobile Revenue Market Share, 2015-2022

4.2.2 Mobile Revenue Forecast, 2021-2030

4.2.3 Mobile Subscribers ARPU, 2015-2022

4.3 Spectrum Holdings

4.3.1 Existing Spectrum Holdings and 5G Trials

4.3.2 Mobile Frequencies Portfolios Analysis

4.3.1 Spectrum Depth Benchmark by Country

4.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

4.5 Mobile Speed Tests

4.5.1 Ookla Mobile Speed Tests

4.5.2 OpenSignal

4.6 Internet of Things (IoT)

5 Broadband Market

5.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2015-2021

5.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2021-2030

6 Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

6.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure

6.1.1 Domestic Fibre Infrastructure

6.1.2 FTTH - 16m premises to go

6.2 Submarine Cables

7 Bangladesh Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

7.1 Bangladesh Telecom Towers Market Analysis, 2022

7.1.1 Bangladesh Telecom Towers Market Overview

7.1.2 Bangladesh Telecom Towers Background

7.2 Bangladesh Telecom Towers Market Competitive Landscape Comparison

7.2.1 Bangladesh Telecom Towers Market Competitive Landscape Comparison

7.3 Bangladesh Telecom Towers & Rooftops Market Forecast

7.3.1 Bangladesh Telecom Towers Forecast, 2021-2030

7.3.2 Regulatory Considerations

7.4 edotco Profile

7.4.1 edotco Towers Key Performance Indicators

7.5 AB High Tech Profile (Frontier Towers)

7.5.1 Estimated AB High Tech Key Performance Indicators

7.6 TASC Summit Towers Profile

7.6.1 TASC Summit Towers Key Performance Indicators

7.7 Kirtonkhola Tower Bangladesh Ltd Profile

7.7.1 KTBL Towers Key Performance Indicators

8 Thematics/Opportunities

8.1 Consolidation Opportunities

8.2 Diversification Opportunities

8.3 New Telco Operating Model

8.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

8.4 5G Developments

8.4.1 5G Overview

8.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range

8.4.3 5G OpenRAN

8.4.4 Beyond 5G

9 Telco Transaction Database

Companies Mentioned

Aamra Networks

AB High Tech

ADN Telecom

Banglalink

BDCom

BTCL

BSCC

Frontier Towers Bangladesh

edotco

Grameenphone

Kirtonkhola Tower Bangladesh

KTBL

Robi Axiata

Summit Communications

TASC Summit Towers

Teletalk

Triangle





