Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Global Market Report 2023: Widespread Adoption of SME Cloud Storage Fuels Sector

The Mobile Apps and Web Analytics market is projected to grow from USD 9.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 20.2 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

Due to the increasing adoption trend among numerous SME sectors, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are anticipated to have significant development in the upcoming years. Cloud will play a crucial role in enabling new platforms, services, and facilities that governments and businesses want to enable as digitalization occurs throughout the area.

The rapid growth of the internet has changed the way customers shop. Many customers are using various mobile apps and websites for online shopping, and this trend is growing exponentially. With the growing use of smartphones, the use of the internet is also growing, which has created vast scope for retailers to sell their products online.

The BFSI segment to have the largest market size during the forecast period

By vertical, the segments include BFSI, telecom, healthcare and life sciences, retail and e-commerce, government and public sector, manufacturing, IT and ITeS, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality and others (education, fishery, and real estate). Traditional banking techniques are transformed by AI and analytics, creating more robust, interconnected, and dynamic ecosystems to satisfy the customers' always-evolving needs The banking and finance industry relies on cutting-edge approaches to fulfill client needs to support them in operating effectively.

These solutions help banks respond more quickly and effectively to stakeholder needs by providing strategic insights into the area of potential. Various financial entities use web and app analytics solutions to boost the visibility of their apps, thereby increasing the overall customer experience of web and mobile apps. Organizations are increasingly looking to leverage analytical insights to help them make better business decisions, improve their understanding of customer preferences, and deliver enhanced CXs.

The marketing automation segment is registered to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Marketing automation equips brands with the technology, capabilities, and insights they need to understand and interact with their customers meaningfully, at scale, and in real time. Used properly, it can become an engine of mobile apps and the web that moves a brand toward customer-centricity; this could not happen without data consolidation, given the complexity of omnichannel and digital communication. Businesses can use marketing automation tactics to stay on top of their marketing activities while effectively targeting customers with pre-programmed or automatically triggered messages across email, web, and social networks.

Among Vertical, Healthcare and Life Sciences vertical is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The explosion of healthcare data in recent years is largely attributable to wearable and mobile devices that capture heart rate, blood pressure, physical activity, and other data. To guide better medical procedures, experts want to see data analytics used in clinical trials. Hospitals and other health institutions adopt mobile apps and web analytics solutions in their business applications to improve patients' overall experience. The solutions potentially speed up the detection of disease outbreaks, increase the time it takes for new pharmaceuticals to reach the market, tailor treatment based on a patient's DNA, and simplify the insurance and payment systems.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is expected to have the largest market share in the Mobile Apps and Web Analytics market. North America is one of the leading markers for Mobile Apps and Web Analytics in terms of market share. The industry verticals such as retail & eCommerce, media & advertisement, and telecom & IT are the leading adopters of mobile apps & web analytics solutions in North America for a variety of uses, including enhancing customer experience in the retail & eCommerce industry vertical, understanding customer preferences through social media platforms, and improving healthcare machines' ability to track brain functioning of patients. The adoption of IoT devices by various enterprises to have more accurate real-time data for decision-making would boost the adoption of mobile apps & web analytics solutions in the region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for AI and Machine Learning

Widespread Adoption of SME Cloud Storage

Growing Trend of Digitalization

Restraints

Data Security and Compliance Issues

Ongoing Effects of Pandemic

Opportunities

Advancements in Al, Cloud, Lot, and Analytics

Government Initiatives Toward Digitization

Challenges

High Cost Involved in Disrupting Existing Infrastructure

Inadequate and Under-Developed Infrastructure

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 301 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $20.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Components: Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market Drivers

6.3 Solutions

6.3.1 Leveraging Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Solutions to Manage Data Proliferation

6.3.2 Data Analytics

6.3.3 Data Discovery

6.3.4 Data Visualization

6.3.5 Data Management

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Adoption of Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Facilitate Growth

6.4.2 Managed Services

6.4.3 Professional Services

6.4.3.1 Consulting

6.4.3.2 Support & Maintenance

6.4.3.3 Deployment & Integration

7 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Deployment Modes: Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market Drivers

7.2 On-Premises

7.2.1 Rising Data Privacy Laws in Several Regions Impact Growth of On-Premises Solutions

7.3 Cloud

7.3.1 Reduced Operational Cost and High Accessibility to Data Enable Growth in Cloud-based Deployments

8 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Organization Sizes: Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market Drivers

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

8.2.1 Growing Need to Analyze Demographics of Target Audience

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Platforms to Meet Requirements of Enterprises and Different Industries

9 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Applications: Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market Drivers

9.3 Mobile Advertising & Marketing Analytics

9.3.1 Unified View of Campaign Performance by Organization to Increase Consumer Retention

9.4 Search Engine Tracking & Ranking

9.4.1 Keyword Rankings Help Generate Additional Traffic and Increase Conversions and Sales

9.5 Heat Map Analytics

9.5.1 Leveraging Heat Map Analytics to Track Consumer Behavior

9.6 In-App & Web Behavioral Analysis

9.6.1 Tracking and Measuring User Behavior to Measure Achievement of Marketing Strategy

9.7 Application Performance & Advertising Optimization

9.7.1 Recording Performance and Identifying Anomalies to Boost Website Browsing Experience

9.8 Marketing Automation

9.8.1 Increased Adoption of Technologies and Insights to Make Brands Customer-Centric

9.9 Content Marketing

9.9.1 Rising Need to Determine Effectiveness of Marketing Campaigns for Upselling of Products

9.10 Social Media Management

9.10.1 Rising Need to Manage Social Media to Enhance Brand Presence

9.11 Other Applications

10 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Verticals: Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Drivers

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (bfsi)

10.2.1 Rising Need to Improve Business Performance and Operational Efficiency

10.3 Healthcare & Life Sciences

10.3.1 Rising Demand for Real-Time Decision-Making to Provide Innovative Solutions

10.4 Retail & E-commerce10.4.1 Increasing Need to Solve Real-Time Inventory Problems and Provide Personalized Experience to Consumers

10.5 Government & Public Sector

10.5.1 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Provide Robust Environment

10.6 Media & Entertainment

10.6.1 Growing Content Consumption and Digital Entertainment Adoption

10.7 Telecommunications

10.7.1 Rising Need to Increase Customer Lifetime Value by Tracking Network Reliability

10.8 Transportation & Logistics

10.8.1 Surge in Use of Technology to Predict Demand for Better Consumer Experience

10.9 Manufacturing

10.9.1 Rising Demand for Optimizing Plant Production Without Need for Complex Architecture and Professionals

10.10 Energy & Utilities

10.10.1 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Solutions Help Meet Environmental Goals

10.11 Travel & Hospitality

10.11.1 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Help Evolve Sectors by Providing a Robust Environment

10.12 Other Verticals

11 Mobile Apps & Web Analytics Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p8yvk2

