Environmental Sensors Global Market Report 2023: Big Data and IoT Plays a Major Role in Analyzing Atmospheric and Environmental Data

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Sensors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Environmental Sensors Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Environmental Sensors estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Temperature, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$874 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $412 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR



The Environmental Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$412 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$601.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$358.8 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Aclima, Inc.

Amphenol Corporation

ams AG

Analog Devices, Inc.

Apogee Instruments, Inc.

Avtech Corporation

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Breeze Technologies UG

Elichens

Honeywell International, Inc.

Nuwave Sensor Technology Limited

Omron Corporation

Raritan Americas, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Sensirion AG

Siemens AG

STMicroelectronics NV

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 244 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Environmental Sensor Market: An Overview

Global Environmental Sensor Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Environmental Monitoring Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Global Noise Monitoring System Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players

Environmental Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Big Data and IoT Plays a Major Role in Analyzing Atmospheric and Environmental Data

Rising Pollution Levels Increase Demand for Environmental Sensors

Government Initiatives to Curb Pollution Fuels Demand

Green Building Initiatives Coupled with Smart Home Movement Drives Market Growth

Environmental Sensor: Key Challenges

Developed Economies, with Huge Government Funding Escalates Demand for Environmental Sensors

Integrated Environmental Sensors Gains Traction

Consumer Electronics Leads the End-Use Market

Miniaturization of Sensors and Components Augurs Well for the Market

Product Innovations and Efficient Pricing Offer Great Opportunities for Players

Environmental Sensor: Major Restraints

INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Macquarie Capital Signs Agreement with Spectris Plc for Environmental Monitoring Business

Qatar and Japan Collaborate to Overcome Air Quality Monitoring in Qatar

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1455y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment