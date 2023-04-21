Environmental Sensors Global Market Report 2023: Big Data and IoT Plays a Major Role in Analyzing Atmospheric and Environmental Data

Dublin, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Sensors - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Environmental Sensors Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Environmental Sensors estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Temperature, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$874 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $412 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.4% CAGR
The Environmental Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$412 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$601.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$358.8 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Aclima, Inc.
- Amphenol Corporation
- ams AG
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Apogee Instruments, Inc.
- Avtech Corporation
- Bosch Sensortec GmbH
- Breeze Technologies UG
- Elichens
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Nuwave Sensor Technology Limited
- Omron Corporation
- Raritan Americas, Inc.
- Schneider Electric SA
- Sensirion AG
- Siemens AG
- STMicroelectronics NV
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|244
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Environmental Sensor Market: An Overview
- Global Environmental Sensor Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Global Environmental Monitoring Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Global Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Global Noise Monitoring System Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players
- Environmental Sensors - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Big Data and IoT Plays a Major Role in Analyzing Atmospheric and Environmental Data
- Rising Pollution Levels Increase Demand for Environmental Sensors
- Government Initiatives to Curb Pollution Fuels Demand
- Green Building Initiatives Coupled with Smart Home Movement Drives Market Growth
- Environmental Sensor: Key Challenges
- Developed Economies, with Huge Government Funding Escalates Demand for Environmental Sensors
- Integrated Environmental Sensors Gains Traction
- Consumer Electronics Leads the End-Use Market
- Miniaturization of Sensors and Components Augurs Well for the Market
- Product Innovations and Efficient Pricing Offer Great Opportunities for Players
- Environmental Sensor: Major Restraints
- INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
- Macquarie Capital Signs Agreement with Spectris Plc for Environmental Monitoring Business
- Qatar and Japan Collaborate to Overcome Air Quality Monitoring in Qatar
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l1455y
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment